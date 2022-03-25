Lazy Galaxy 2 - Patch v2.0.1 is live!

Thank you for your support and help during release! We've identified a list of improvements that we are working on. Here's a first batch of them:
- The map queue now has a "deploy" button
- Fixed the queue not disappearing when closed
- Cataclysm menu now plays the same music as the Ascension menu
- Added new shadow graphics for Academy and Kitchen buildings
- Added 2 new lore logs, for Tortoise and Plover ships
- Fixed the final achievement being unachievable
- Added an option to move the side buttons and energy display out of the way of the asteroid field
- The energy display is now hidden while viewing the map
- Fixed clicking effects not scaling properly with zoom
- Fixed some achievements have large empty lines in their descriptions
We are proceeding with the work on other reported issues. Thank you so much for your patience and let us know if there is anything else!
Best,
Vladimir and Lazy Galaxy 2 team
Changed files in this update