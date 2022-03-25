Lazy Galaxy 2 - Patch v2.0.1 is live!

Thank you for your support and help during release! We've identified a list of improvements that we are working on. Here's a first batch of them:

The map queue now has a "deploy" button

Fixed the queue not disappearing when closed

Cataclysm menu now plays the same music as the Ascension menu

Added new shadow graphics for Academy and Kitchen buildings

Added 2 new lore logs, for Tortoise and Plover ships

Fixed the final achievement being unachievable

Added an option to move the side buttons and energy display out of the way of the asteroid field

The energy display is now hidden while viewing the map

Fixed clicking effects not scaling properly with zoom

Fixed some achievements have large empty lines in their descriptions

We are proceeding with the work on other reported issues. Thank you so much for your patience and let us know if there is anything else!

Best,

Vladimir and Lazy Galaxy 2 team