Forts - High Seas OUT NOW!!!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1811550/Forts__High_Seas/

G'day Forts fans! The day is finally upon us. Forts new naval battle DLC Forts - High Seas is available to buy now! Raise the anchor with us and take advantage of the 20% launch discount, as well as discounts across the whole Forts library! Hit the link above for more!

Set sail on the United Navies’ battleships, carriers and dreadnoughts and combat the Pirate scourge in Forts’ second major DLC. With a brand new water system, new campaign, weapons, ammo system, HUD and soundtrack, High Seas takes the classic Forts physics-based fun to the next level of building, battling and causing bubbles!

NEW CAMPAIGN



Five years have passed since famed scientist Professor Fred Capacitor disappeared mysteriously on the high seas. Now his son Max, who fights the battleships, carriers and dreadnoughts of the pirate horde as a captain in the United Navies, hears rumors of his father's fate, while on the hunt for a terrifying mega-weapon.

Features include:

18 missions with unique backgrounds

Variety of mission types, such as:

Enforcement - Ships vs ships combat

Interdiction - Destroy enemy ships fleeing the area of operation

Boarding action - Take control of an enemy structure

Land vs Sea - Fort vs ship battle

Carrier strike - Bomb the enemy with ship-launched jets

Hostile & dynamic environments

Interactive graphic novel-style cutscenes

A refined learning curve that teaches the player new features and unlocked weapons mission-by-mission.

20 skirmish/multiplayer maps.

United Navies HUD

New dynamic soundtrack

NEW ARMAMENTS



Energy Dome

Creates protective energy shield against destructible projectiles.

Build low to protect against aircraft dropped munitions.



Harpoon

Fires Decoy ammo.

Fires Control ammo.



Runway

Launches Thunderbolt jets

Launches Nighthawk jets



Hardpoint

Upgradable to Deckgun

Upgradable to Orbital Laser



Deckgun

Fires high-explosive shells

Upgradable to 2 & 3 barrelled versions*

*Switch between spread & focus mode

Requires Hardpoint



Orbital Laser

Fires Orbital Laser Sweep ammo.

Fires Orbital Laser Focus ammo.

Upgradable with aim assist.

Requires Hardpoint

AMMUNITION



Decoy

The Squirrel. Lures and redirects enemy Swarm and Warheads.

Fired by Harpoon.



Control

Takes control of structures.

Fired by Harpoon.



Thunderbolt

Drops multiple explosive munitions.

Launched from Runway



Nighthawk

Drops high penetration, incendiary Paveway bomb.

Launched from Runway



Orbital Laser: Sweep

Laser beam moves across the target area.

Fired by Orbital Laser



Orbital Laser: Focus

Laser beam focuses on the target area.

Fired by Orbital Laser.

WATER TECH



The classic proprietary physics engine Forts is known for has received a major upgrade with the addition of the new water system. Ships float with true buoyancy, listing to one side if off-balance. Any structure not connected to a reactor will sink to the ocean floor unless reconnected swiftly. The ocean surface features its own set of splash FX, water and bubbles particles, underwater explosions and sound effects. This tech opens up a whole new world of possibilities of gameplay and modding to an already very satisfying physics-based experience!

EXCLUSIVE HIGH SEAS FEATURES

United Navies HUD

New in-game United Navies HUD for your enjoyment.



High Seas Music

All-new soundtrack by Ella van Dyck, also available to purchase separately.

