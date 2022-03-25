Workshop Update!

Our biggest update so far, first of many to come.

The game has now official mod support and easy mod creation with support to asset bundles and more advanced mods with scripting.

This update also includes a sneak peak to the next update, the Building Update with 50 new building pieces, a new building tier, official support to piece merging and improved piece connection points.

This update also comes with a mod sample in the Workshop and a Steam guide on how to make mods, more to come in the following days.

Patch Notes:

V0.31.0.0 ~ 25.03.2022 ~ Unity 2020.3.14f1

Features:

Added official support for multiple building pieces on the same tile. In the future, when support mechanics are implemented, the building system will add the weight of all pieces but only the highest support will be provided.

You can place as many building pieces on the same tile as you want, so long they are different pieces or different rotation or different flip state.

Right clicking with the hammer used to destroy whatever piece was on the current type/slot you are hovering. Now it will only delete the same pieces you have selected and with the same flip/rotation. Ctrl+right click deletes everything in the selected tile. This works on both the hammer and the maul.

Implemented the workshop popup when the user needs to accept the Steam's workshop user agreement.

Added mods and a mod manager

Added Steam Workshop integration

Added 10 Achievements

Added Automatic Steam Cloud save sync

Added 20 Dark Wood building pieces

Added 30 Stone building pieces

Changes:

Small updates to the mod xml loader.

Added a failsafe for removing buildings that do not exist anymore (removing a mod).

Added a failsafe for removing items being cooked if the result does not exist anymore (removing a mod).

Added a failsafe for removing ingredients being cooked that does not exist anymore (removing a mod). Only works with cooking operations started after this patch and requires GameplayData.RunFailsafesOnLoad to be enabled.

Added a failsafe for removing items that do not exist anymore (removing a mod)requires GameplayData.RunFailsafesOnLoad to be enabled.

Added a failsafe that hides cookbook recipes that uses or creates missing items.

The mod manager window now automatically refreshes when adding/deleting a mod

The mod manager now can create Simple Mods (Asset and XML mods) or Complex Mods (Code mods) presets.

Added feedback when uploading mods, will automatically open the mod on the workshop on your browser unless you disable it in gameplay options.

Added more feedback logs to figure out why a bug happens on some machines.

The game don't automatically send exceptions on modded clients.

Completely rewrote how building pieces work, currently saved structures will still load and look the same, but some of the new methods to delete individual pieces don't work on some of them. You can still destroy them with the maul if you need to modify old buildings.

The game now saves to zip files.

Any existing save that is not on the zip format will be overriden when making a new save with the same name.

This means that the four Quicksave1 files will be deleted if you quicksave, the new quicksave being Quicksave1.zip

Increased harvest penality on Wild Crop trait

Added Disease Vulnerable trait to base tomato seeds

Fixed some UI cooking issues.

Bugfixes:

Fixed mods language files not loading

Fixed XML and asset bundle mods loading even when disabled.

Improved the error message when attempting to access a non existing skill (new recipe that uses a skill that was not added)

Deleting a mod also deselects it.

Fixed issues related to foundations not correctly deleting or detecting ground due to their new implementation (they are technically placed one tile below where you aim)

Fixed Darkwood Support Piece support and offset

Fixed rotation offsets when flipping pieces

Fixed Yukari going through the ground consistently

Fixed an issue with equipping the hammer too quickly after loading a save/starting a new game.

Fixed an issue with the save screen loading the wrong file if it needs to scroll.

Fixed issues with the building window miscounting items and/or showing the wrong requisites

Fixed an issue with the cut grass state not loading from save files

Fixed an issue with some systems not updating their Database Entity references, this caused buildables asking for the wrong materials if new items were added.

Known Issues:

The stone gate meshes were inverted. This will not be automatically fixed on load, so you will need to destroy and build them again if you used them.