New Update: Territories For Sale, New Ruins And More



Have you ever wondered whether cats can be land owners? Of course you haven't: everyone knows that every cat owns their territory by default. But since Mars is populated with sentient cats, they are also capable of managing their ownership rights as they choose.

Which is why KOTOVOD engineers can now purchase certain territories of Mars from their respective owners. It will help expand Learning Factory and provide you a chance to find something valuable on your new lands. As for the cats, they will be compensated with money and goods (out of your inventory, that is), thus creating additional benefits for Martian economy. Catitalism at work! Glory to KOTOVOD!

Version 0.10.65 Released!

Unlockable Territories (Beta - available in Freeplay Mode only): certain territories are owned by cat landlords and can be purchased with money or goods for Factory expansion

A bunch of new Ruins, especially water-based ones. Ruins with more valuable buildings can appear on Territories when generating the map in Freeplay

Updated animations for Hoverboard and Cat Jetboard

Selected buildings in the Tundra now have special snowy visuals

UI/UX improvements

Bug fixes

We would like to take a minute and thank our Discord community members, who helped us a great deal, suggesting funny and unique trade offers for cat landlords. Palm, ThatOtherAndrew, rik, Kryptonik, Da Hooman, you're the best!

Hey, let's discuss how you like all this stuff, shall we? Drop us a line:

