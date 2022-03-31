Your lawncare business is booming! Enjoy some new FREE contracts!

The Resident Contract Patch has landed!

The Coville Street contracts have caught the attention of the neighbours, and you’ve got new contracts as a result!

With this patch there’s now over an hour of new contract gameplay across three new contract locations on Coville Street.

We’ve also fixed some bugs and made some quality of life improvements:

Fixed an issue whereby the player found it difficult to end the contract without re-parking their mower

Fixed an issue where the mower may instantly become destroyed when colliding with the wrong object

Fixed an issue where the pickup truck might clip into the scenery on the Test Drive location

Fixed an issue where some contracts weren’t appearing in career mode as early as they should have been

Fixed an issue where some stone paths were extremely and unnecessarily bumpy

As well as many other small tweaks, fixes and improvements

Thank you to those who have reported, helped us identify and fix issues in our official Discord, and please continue to do so!

