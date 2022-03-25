3/25/22 Community Update 2.4.0

Lawless Lands
Hey everyone!
So, these changes are the result of someone convincing me that the stamina/sprinting system was a little lackluster and underwhelming in terms of the benefits it provided as opposed to just walking everywhere. I had thought of ways to make it better in the past, but didn't know exactly what to change to make it better, but tonight I had some ideas after speaking to this individual.
My thoughts are that a slight speed buff and an extra 50% stamina should help quite a bit. I tweaked the cooldown period when you stop sprinting to 1.5 seconds from 0.5 to accommodate this change, but the extra 50% stamina makes a noticeable difference in how far/long you can run for.
These changes affect the base game and the expansion.
Update 2.4.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Stamina will now default to an integer when full (No more .0's)
Changes & Additions:
- Base stamina increased to 150 from 100
- Sprinting speed bonus is now 0.39% instead of 0.37% (2% increase in speed)
- Sprinting recovery cooldown increased to 1.5 seconds from 0.5 seconds (You just need to wait 1 and a half seconds after sprinting for stamina to begin to recharge)
- Character status window has been updated and will show the change
- Existing saves will auto update to the new base stamina and update pre-existing variables
NOTE: You do NOT need to start a new game. If you have any issues, verify your game cache.
Hopefully, these changes will make the game a bit more approachable, less time consuming when moving from place to place, and more enjoyable. I thought about these changes a lot and I think they're for the best, so I hope you do too!
Just remember that I can only change/fix things if you tell me. ;-)
The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now!
Enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update