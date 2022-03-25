3/25/22 Community Update 2.4.0

Lawless Lands

Hey everyone!

So, these changes are the result of someone convincing me that the stamina/sprinting system was a little lackluster and underwhelming in terms of the benefits it provided as opposed to just walking everywhere. I had thought of ways to make it better in the past, but didn't know exactly what to change to make it better, but tonight I had some ideas after speaking to this individual.

My thoughts are that a slight speed buff and an extra 50% stamina should help quite a bit. I tweaked the cooldown period when you stop sprinting to 1.5 seconds from 0.5 to accommodate this change, but the extra 50% stamina makes a noticeable difference in how far/long you can run for.

These changes affect the base game and the expansion.

Update 2.4.0 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

Stamina will now default to an integer when full (No more .0's)

Changes & Additions:

Base stamina increased to 150 from 100

Sprinting speed bonus is now 0.39% instead of 0.37% (2% increase in speed)

Sprinting recovery cooldown increased to 1.5 seconds from 0.5 seconds (You just need to wait 1 and a half seconds after sprinting for stamina to begin to recharge)

Character status window has been updated and will show the change

Existing saves will auto update to the new base stamina and update pre-existing variables

NOTE: You do NOT need to start a new game. If you have any issues, verify your game cache.

Hopefully, these changes will make the game a bit more approachable, less time consuming when moving from place to place, and more enjoyable. I thought about these changes a lot and I think they're for the best, so I hope you do too!

Just remember that I can only change/fix things if you tell me. ;-)

The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now!

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː