V 0.72 | Mini Update | Patch Notes | New Time Agent Spawn Preview!

Hello fellow players!

**There have been a number of patches in the past days so here are the change notes!

It has come to my attention by the reports of some players that the workshop upload stopped working.

I hope with today's fix this issue gets resolved :)

Make sure to try out the the little preview into some of the revamps I am working on in regards to the time agents, and how they may function in the future.

The small preview includes a remake of the rules when agents spawn.

Once the clock goes full they spawn in, in future updates the clock can fill up three times, which each level adding different kinds of time agents.

A future addition in a soon to come mini update will in part tie into the next Westwood Side Quest.

Namely if you get defeated, you may get transported to a secret hideout of the Agents, which will play a role in the Westwood Side Quest.

Below are the patch and change notes.

Cheers and God bless:

March 15th 2022 0.72