V 0.72 | Mini Update | Patch Notes | New Time Agent Spawn Preview!

Hello fellow players!
**There have been a number of patches in the past days so here are the change notes!
It has come to my attention by the reports of some players that the workshop upload stopped working.
I hope with today's fix this issue gets resolved :)
Make sure to try out the the little preview into some of the revamps I am working on in regards to the time agents, and how they may function in the future.
The small preview includes a remake of the rules when agents spawn.
Once the clock goes full they spawn in, in future updates the clock can fill up three times, which each level adding different kinds of time agents.
A future addition in a soon to come mini update will in part tie into the next Westwood Side Quest.
Namely if you get defeated, you may get transported to a secret hideout of the Agents, which will play a role in the Westwood Side Quest.
**
Below are the patch and change notes.
Cheers and God bless:
March 15th 2022 0.72
- Cruisemode/ Boost mode has to be now unlocked just like the hover conversion itself
- Changed the lightning to last now 100 seconds to be exact, instead of a random amount of time
- Added zero gravity inside car
- Fixed the blur explode since it didn't occur on occasion of your other self seeing you
- Fixed A bug in the elanor quest, where in Sandy would have the flower before getting it e.g. (Quest was finished in 2020, but sandy has flower in 2014 already)
- Translated other selves reactions into German
- Translated the time table into German
- Translated the Mechanics remarks into German
- Disabled PSX mode for now
p1
- Fixes to the train
- Fixes to the car anti gravity
p2
- Fixed the jump sound triple trigger
- Fixed some of the non loading color palette materials
p3
- Fixes to the Viking Quest
p4
- Fixed more typos
- Fixed some level editing mistakes
p5
- Fixed more typos
- Fixed flying Edward in ACT III Welcome to Pine Lake
- Fixed the stairs in the school and the 1989 facility
- Fixed the car from being mute if getting back after a time
- Fixed the time input from being lower case
p6
- A minor revamp to the time agent spawn system
- Translated the time agent remarks into German
- Fixed global fog from creating artifacts in the menu when on the lowest graphics setting
- Fixed some strong performance problems
- Fixes to the mod texture loading
Changed files in this update