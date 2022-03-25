Update 1.1.4 - Temperate and desert biomes, flying cars, new easy mode

NEW

New Biomes: Arid and Temperate. Your Nation will now have different climates ranging from the North to the South with vegetation and terrain color progressively changing depending on altitude and latitude.

Closer to the North you'll find the temperate climate with spruces and yellow oak trees. In the center at lower altitude you'll find the sub tropical climate (the default existing biome).

To the South, a more arid, desert like biome with palm trees and cactuses. In total 6 new trees have been added.

Different types of trees are now assign to lots depending on their level of wealth. Trees on road sides are not affected by climate.

New difficulty settings. The old options have been entirely replaced with new presets so that the easy mode is actually easy. 3 options:

Easy: This is a difficulty level that could be considerate in par with today's other management games.

Starting Balance $100,000; Tax Income +30%; Approval +20pt.; Unemployment Stabilizer ON; Pollution Low; Abandonment Very Low; Birth Rate +0.3pt; Immigration +0%; Treasury +0%

** Normal: Recommended if you still haven't got your phD in economics.

Starting Balance $50,000; Tax Income +15%; Approval +5pt.; Unemployment Stabilizer ON; Pollution Normal; Abandonment Low; Birth Rate +0.1pt; Immigration +10%; Treasury +10%

*** Realistic: Slightly more difficult than the previous version. Existing Nations will automatically be set to this difficulty level. (To change it manually for existing Nations see details at the end.)

Starting Balance $20,000; Tax Income +0%; Approval +0pt.; Unemployment Stabilizer OFF; Pollution Normal; Abandonment Normal; Birth Rate +0.0pt; Immigration +20%; Treasury +25%

1, 2 or 3 stars will be displayed in the main UI depending on the level you chose.

- Air Taxi Station: Once researched and built, allows the upper class to use flying cars to commute. Reduces traffic congestion (in rich cities). This is the last special building to unlock in the research panel.

Added a New Sports Car, a Pickup Truck and changed the bus model.

Added 19 new city sound effects (total of 131 ambient effects) and improved audio management and mastering.

Added 3 new materials and changed some buildings textures.

CHANGES

ECONOMY

Increased minimum and maximum limits of the demands (the UI bars have the same maximum bounds but the values themselves can exceed their representation; the minimums have been changed both visually and in the data)

When a residential building is now abandoned or destroyed: 70% of the inhabitants are added to the demand of the class below, 20% are added back to the same class demand and 10% leave the city. When a slum despawns, 100% of the occupants are added to the lower class demand. The city's population will no longer collapse!

When a residential building was upgraded, the total amount of occupants were removed from the demand. Now, only the amount of additional occupants is removed from the demand.

Changes to the population growth system derived from social mobility. Corrections to the demands algorithms (new population could be created outside of births and migration).

A part of the demand was wrongly destroyed when a residential building was replaced by a different class type therefore distorting the social ladder system. Social mobility dynamics now operate in a closed circuit, theoretically.

Houses stage 1 can now also be replaced by another class if the demands are unequal.

An office lot can be replaced by retail and AM can be replaced by BM (Only the opposite was possible before). Conversions also happen faster.

Various other changes to the demand system for industrial and commercial businesses to prevent overinvestment phenomenon (a new construction could create unwanted demand for other sectors which would be rectified later on and lead to abandonment). The economic system is now more stable and more precise.

TRAFFIC

Traffic data collection was erroneous. Ambulances, fire trucks and pedestrians were adding up to the congestion. Traffic from commercial buildings were not taken into account. Buses had too much impact on congestion. Increased the distance a citizen is willing to walk from 16 tiles to 19.

New color gradient for the traffic layer. (green = not congested, red = 100% congested, purple = 200% congested)

If a citizen has access to both a train station and a bus stop: 70% chance of using the train. 20% chance of using the bus. 10% chance of using his car.

Roads with trees can no longer absorb all pollution emitted by traffic.

Increased maximum commute distance to 640 road tiles. I recommend avoiding segregating jobs and homes or building any weird road networks that would force long commutes which will still lead to "Can't reach workplace" abandonment issues.

Bus stops and train stations now increase nearby land value.

You can now build bus stops and stations on roads with trees.

BUG FIXES