Episode 6 update is LIVE!

-- please run "Verify integrity of game files..." before first start of the game after this update



Red Falls episode 6 is finally out!

We have worked hard during these last couple of months to bring you, once again, the biggest update we've ever produced! We listened to your feedback and this is the first step (out of many) where we introduce the changes to Red Falls.

The Story

The story picks up when, at your most vulnerable, someone was watching. You think it was Emily, but it was too dark to tell. Jumping out of bed, driven by your detective instincts, you know what you must do. It's time to unmask the mysterious Forest Sucker, and resolve this nonsense once and for all!

As shown in one of the previous posts, the branching in episode 6 is bigger and more robust than in any of our previous releases.

The Sound

In terms of technical improvements, we have added sound effects throughout the whole game, and we will be adding music and some other sounds later on.

The Visual

Visual effects have been added and improved (sunscreen, water effects, etc.), as well as removing clipping and other visual defects found in previous episodes.

The Gameplay

Some structural changes have been implemented in the entire game (friendship and romantic relations, change of character's name), so from now on, you'll only be asked for your name and not for relationship status between the characters.

The demo sequence from the pre-main menu screen has been moved to the start new game screen to make it more intuitive.

Unfortunately it is possible that some of your old saves won't work as expected. The game is still in development and we are, and will be, making big changes before the whole season is done.

The whole team is excited to bring you this episode and we all thank you for your support!

