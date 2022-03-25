UPDATE V0.1.610

Hello friends! Meet the next update:
Added the ability to adjust the volume of voices in the game.
Corrected dumpling duplicate
Corrected the duplicate when combining items
Fixed bug with changing screen resolution
Added ability to change fullscreen mode.
Fixed health progress bar bug in the squat.
Health progress bar bug now visible in car
Fixed some of the item names
Improved network code
Machine and starter box items saved more stable
*Location is being finalized
Currently in development:
*A system of friendly mobs that help protect the base from raiding raiders. Friendly mobs will also have a number of interesting features.
(60 percent completion rate).
*A system of vehicle patrols that the player can encounter. Patrols can attack, harass and otherwise interact with the player.
(90 percent completion rate)
*Secret location is being finalized
Thank you for staying with us. Have a good game.
Regards, Street's Game.
Changed files in this update