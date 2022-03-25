UPDATE V0.1.610

Added the ability to adjust the volume of voices in the game.

Corrected dumpling duplicate

Corrected the duplicate when combining items

Fixed bug with changing screen resolution

Added ability to change fullscreen mode.

Fixed health progress bar bug in the squat.

Health progress bar bug now visible in car

Fixed some of the item names

Improved network code

Machine and starter box items saved more stable

*Location is being finalized

Currently in development:

*A system of friendly mobs that help protect the base from raiding raiders. Friendly mobs will also have a number of interesting features.

(60 percent completion rate).

*A system of vehicle patrols that the player can encounter. Patrols can attack, harass and otherwise interact with the player.

(90 percent completion rate)

*Secret location is being finalized

Thank you for staying with us. Have a good game.

Regards, Street's Game.