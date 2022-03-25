Major Update 1.2.0 - New UI and Setting + bugfix

A New World Setting

Far, far away from the familiarity of our own green-blue world, Invasion: Neo Earth now takes place on the terraformed planet designated NG-246, a second home for humanity set among the stars of a troubled universe.

This new setting provides huge new creative possibilities for future incarnations of the game and anchors it in a greater dark sci-fi universe-building project.

A New UI

I wanted to create a UI that better visually represents the darker, grimier new sci-fi setting, one where people are forced to have faith in archaic, oil-clogged machinery and battered computer consoles made of scavenged technology.

Along with the new look, you may notice the space for new units to be added later in the unit selection menu.

Bugfixes / Minor changes