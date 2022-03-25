Engine upgrade, new graphical API

Solfeggio has received a new update after so much waiting time!

In the new version, Solfeggio has moved to the studio version of the engine. This means that the development opportunities and the very quality of the application have increased!

In the new version we got:

Fixes of old engine problems.

New graphical API - Vulkan. Automatically used if your hardware supports it. Otherwise, the good old OpenGL of the second version is used.

The application differentiated between 32-bit and 64-bit architectures, which allowed to reduce the weight of the application. Only the version that fits your computer is swinging.

The Mac OS version is back! Owners of Apple technology can download Solfeggio again and use it for their needs! At the moment, only the Intel version is supported. It was not tested on m1!