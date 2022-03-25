Update Notes - 03/25/2022

Hello everyone!

In this update, we fixed some bugs, added some Enhanced Occult Scrolls and exclusive inscriptions. In addition, we also adjusted and optimized some content related to Weapons, Occult Scrolls, Levels and Monsters.

For the DLC that everyone is looking forward to, we have already started to prepare the new content. Please allow us more time to polish it. Thank you all for your patience and support!

--Gunfire Studio

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.

Occult Scrolls

New Enhanced Occult Scrolls:

[Enhanced·Advanced Joggers]: -50% Dash cooldown, and has a 33% chance to reset Dash cooldown while using it.

[Enhanced·Ammo Recoverer]: Get 1 ammo of each weapon type for every 1m traveled.

[Enhanced·Thunder Screen]: Deal lightning DMG to surrounding enemies within 12m when being hit or damaged. The lightning DMG is affected by your max shield/armor, max HP, and skill DMG (trigger up to once per second).

[Enhanced·Hidden Treasure]: Breakable objects may drop coppers together with a higher chance of dropping buns and soul essences when destroyed.

[Enhanced·Wait for Good]: First shot after each 10s will deal Crit DMG (up to 10 stacks).

[Enhanced·Extra Surprise]: Killing an enemy grants extra coppers, and grants extra supply of Secondary Skill uses.

[Enhanced·Dormant Bullet]: The fewer bullets remaining in the magazine, the higher the Weapon DMG (up to +75%). When remaining magazine ammo is no higher than 10%(or just 2), recover 10% magazine ammo(at least 1) every second.

[Enhanced·Thunder Step]: After using Dash, cast a lighting bolt on 3 closest enemies within 25m, deal DMG and temporarily imprison them.

[Enhanced·Effective Split]: Randomly get 2 non-discardable Occult Scrolls, and have a 50% chance to obtain Enhanced Occult Scroll.

[Enhanced·Good and Evil]: +30% Lucky Shot Chance and -30% Dash/Primary Skill cooldown if you don't own any cursed scrolls; +15 max HP and max Shield/Armor for each cursed scroll you own.

[Enhanced·Stone Skin]: -30% total DMG taken for 3 times upon taking DMG. (Un-stackable)

[Enhanced·Premium Membership]: Whenever you spend copper, there is a 25% chance to gain 100% copper consumed back, and a 75% chance to gain 30% copper consumed back.

[Enhanced·Spirit Bible]: +120% Skill DMG, and for every Occult Scroll you own, +3% Skill DMG.

[Enhanced·Elemental Magazine]: Deals an additional 50% DMG when Weapon DMG causes an elemental effect/Crit Hit/Lucky Shot.



[Enhanced·Rich's Privileges]: Every time your skill deals DMG, it will inflict additional skill DMG based on how much copper you currently own. (For each enemy, the additional skill DMG occurs up to 1 time every 2s.)

[Enhanced·Overwhelming Shield]: +50% Shield recovery speed, and Shield recovery won’t be interrupted when Shield is below 50%..

[Enhanced·Fight for Immortality]: Upon taking DMG, gain additional max Shield/Armor for 25s, equivalent to the DMG received. (CD: 25s)

[Enhanced·Hidden Transaction]: Total enhancements +1 at the Craftsman. There’s a 33% chance to enhance a weapon by +1 extra level when enhancing your weapons at a craftsman.

[Enhanced·Terrific Crossfire]: -1s Primary Skill cooldown upon casting a Secondary Skill. Every use of Primary Skill recovers 3 uses of Secondary Skill.

[Enhanced·Surprise Bonus]: When deal Skill DMG, there is a 15% chance to +100% DMG dealt, and a 5% chance to +200% DMG dealt.

[Enhanced·Sucker Punch]: For every 1% total HP of an enemy, +0.5% Skill DMG dealt to it.

[Enhanced·Enduring Caster]: +2% Skill DMG for every 5 total HP you currently have.

[Enhanced·Vindictive Nature]: +40% Weapon and Skill DMG for 10s upon being hit or taking DMG, +100% DMG dealt to the enemy who hit you for 10s.

Adjusted some Enhanced Occult Scrolls effects:

[Enhanced·Lifesaver]

Old: HP is fixed at 1 for 5s when taking lethal DMG, then recovers 100% Max HP and 100% Max Shield/Armor. This occult scroll will be destroyed once the effect is triggered.

New: HP is fixed at 1 for 5s when taking lethal DMG, and recovers 50% Max HP and 50% Max Shield/Armor if any enemy is killed during this period (CD 120s).

[Enhanced·Tactical Reload]

Old: When reloading, -100% DMG taken and +30% movement speed.

New: When reloading and for 4s after reloading, -20% DMG taken and +30% movement speed.

[Enhanced·Explosive Bullets]

Old: Non-elemental weapons have a 20% chance of causing an additional explosion, dealing DMG equivalent to 100% base Weapon DMG.

New: Weapons have a 20% chance of causing an additional explosion, and dealing DMG equivalent to 100% base Weapon DMG.

Monsters

[Elite Kappa] Adjustments

Optimized [Elite Kappa]’s teleport mechanism, now it won’t flash to positions that are close to one's back/front.

Modified [Elite Kappa]’s combat distance, now it will keep a medium distance from players in battlefield.

Enhanced [Elite Kappa]'s orbs summoning skill, increased the number of its orbs, and now it can release orbs faster.

[Elite Corrupt Monk] Adjustments

Optimized its movement behavior, now the [Elite Corrupt Monk] and its mirror images will quickly distance themselves from players.

Added mechanism: The [Elite Corrupt Monk] itself will take lower DMG if its mirror image exists.

Levels

Optimized some entrances to the Vault.

Added a new Vault in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1].

Special Effects & Models

Optimized armor breaking effects of [Spearman] and [Foot Soldier].

Fixed [Mandrill Cavalry]’s model where its outline may not display normally.

Weapons

Weapon Adjustments

[Frenzied Shark]

Changed it to automatic firing

Increased RoF: 156->220

Increased Projectile Speed: 25-> 35

Optimized its flying and bouncing projectile

Reduced Base DMG: 325->235

[Lightning Blast]

Weapon Skill Effect Adjustment

Old: Launches a forcefield sphere. Any projectile going through the sphere gains an additional 50% DMG.

New: Launches a forcefield sphere. Any projectile going through the sphere grants +50% Weapon DMG, +50% projectile speed, and +100% Effective Range of the firing weapon.

[Justice]

Optimized the drop curve of its projectiles.

[Argus]

Increased the distance at which the knockback effect can be triggered from 7m to 10 m.

Added new Exclusive Inscriptions

[Demonlore]

+50% magazine capacity, and reloading grants stacks of Weapon Base DMG bonus. The number of stacks is equal to the magazine capacity. Lose one bonus stack for every shot you fire.

[Frenzied Shark]

Grenade does not detonate over time, but detonates when there is an enemy within the blast radius.

[Prism]

Split 3 darts after the first ricochet.

[Rainbow]

The farther the mark is, the higher the ray DMG toward the locked mark.

UI

Adjusted the text format of Ascension descriptions in the Ascension interface.

Added a new buff icon of Occult Scroll [Evil-Devouring Sword].

Added a new 3D warning which displays grenades from enemies.

Controllers

Added two new Response Curves: “Fine Aim” and “High Velocity”.

Added vibration effect when Shield/Armor is broken.

Descriptions

Optimized some Ascension descriptions.

Optimized some descriptions of Heroes, Heroes Talents and Skills.

Amended the Inscription “Reload two ammo at a time, and +30% chance to gain one more projectile.” to “Reload two ammo at a time, and +30% projectile.”

Audio

Adjusted the sound effect when enemies appear in [Hyperborean Jokul].

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the countdown prompt for changing stages may remain after reconnecting.

Fixed an issue where max HP may display abnormally when carrying Occult Scroll [Enhanced·Paranormality] and [Flesh and Bones].

Fixed an issue where reload may not function as planned under some circumstance.

Fixed an issue where “Blade Heart” and [Arms Dealer] may not be stacked when using [Foundry] if owning the Occult Scroll [Advanced Depot].

Fixed an issue where [Arms Dealer] may not gain extra stacks when additional ammo is consumed by Occult Scroll [Bullet Light].

Fixed an issue where [Foundry]’s lucky shots may cause Large Ammo to recover when carrying [Enhanced·Bullet Light].

Fixed an issue where [White Shark] might be stuck after casting skills.

Fixed an issue where one could only move but not attack after reconnecting.

Fixed an issue where the drops may not be obtained in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1] and [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 2].

Fixed an issue where the enemies may not show up normally in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 2].

Fixed an issue where enemies may float suddenly when attacking in [Longling Tomb-Stage 1].

Fixed a map issue where players may get stuck in [Desert Ruins].

Fixed an issue where [Fiddler Crab] may stay in sea in [Duo Fjord-Stage 3].

Fixed an issue where [GOLEM]’s laser may not disappear under some circumstance.

Fixed an issue where the level 3 effect “A critical hit against an enemy will create a toxic cloud equivalent to a detonated smoke grenade” of [Crown Prince]’s Ascension [Acidominance] may not trigger [Elemental Shield].

Fixed an issue where [Ao Bai]’s level 3 Ascension [Battle-Tested] may cause a non-stopping Dual-Wield.

Fixed an issue where [Ao Bai] may not be able to reload while Dual-Wielding.

Fixed an issue where [Thunder Storm]’s weapon skill may not deal DMG when being close to an enemy.

Fixed an issue where players might be stuck by [Craftsman] in [Quicksand Pool-Final Stage].

Fixed an issue where the projectiles of [Dragonchaser] may not be able to hit the target it marked.

Fixed an issue where the overall control and response might be delayed if both PS and XBOX controllers are connected at the same time

Fixed an issue where the spiritual gem of Demonic Aura Diffusion may not drop rewards.

Fixed an issue where the Inscription “There is a 20% chance to consume 0 ammo when shooting.” of [Deafening Mortar] may cause abnormal piercing effect.

