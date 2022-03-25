Mechajammer | Top Tips From Veteran Players

Before you launch Mechajammer and crash land into your adventure, you’ll need some advice from the best.

We’ve put together top tips from the most experienced players of Mechajammer to help you master playing The Refracted Update. Follow their advice and you’ll have a ride off of Calitana in no time. You can also join us on discord to get help with solving puzzles and be a part of the community!

Character Creation



What kind of character should I make? How deep will my decisions go? What skills should I choose? Our players have you covered.

“When creating your first character, try focusing on two main skills you want to excel at and then one secondary skill that you'll be a little skilled in. For example, Slugs and Hacking for main, Burglary for secondary.” - Rithin

“Keep in mind: If you were really this character and actually in this situation, what would you try to do?” - Yarow12

“Be yourself when you have to make a decision that may or may not impact the rest of the game choose with your guts. Don't try to play 4D chess or think you can predict the consequences of your decisions, you can't. You may as well trust your instincts and your character's moral compass.” - Gnarly Passing

You can also check out the Character Creation guide.

Rethink Combat



Mechajammer's combat is tough for two reasons. ONE! You aren’t meant to be able to take everyone and everything out; you’re only human. And TWO: it takes time to get used to the turn-based style of combat. Here’s what our players advise:

“You don't need to kill EVERYONE. When you do need to kill, think creatively. It doesn't need to be all direct combat.” - Rithin

“Nighttime is for stealth!” - Yarow12

“During fights keep moving! DO NOT stay in one place hitting your opponent, again and again, expecting to hit more than once.” - Gnarly Passing

How does Mechajammers combat work? Read our Combat Starter guide.

Notes Are Vital



Actively seeking information and writing your own notes is a core part of Mechajammer's gameplay, but it’s something most people ignore.

“Make sure you have a little notebook by your computer! Quickly write your notes in it during the heat of the moment. When you go back to HQ or have a quiet moment, you should organize your notes and ideas neatly in the in-game notebook” - Gnarly Passing

“If you see any kind of code posted somewhere, write it down in your notes with a short description of where you found it. Even if you don't know what to do with it now, you'll be glad you did later on.” - Rithin

“If you’re lost and don't know where to go or what to do? Check your terminal notes. No? Check your inventory for notes that haven't been added yet. No? Then it’s time to explore.” - Yarow12

Missed a note? Ask around on the discord or Steam forums.

Exploring Calitana



Don't get lost!

“You should always try to know where you are and where you're going. Try to learn the map. Otherwise you might find yourself in an endless maze of mutants and rabid dogs way above your strength.” - Gnarly Passing

“You should appreciate every quest marker you’re given and expect none. Use your map markers!” - Yarrow12

We recommend checking out Whalenought's Mechajammer guide if you need more help.

Huge thank you to our players who gave their advice and to those who help others over in the community. We hope this will provide guidance for new players of Mechajammer, you know where to find us!

— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf

