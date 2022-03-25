Share · View all patches · Build 8436369 · Last edited 25 March 2022 – 05:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings adventurers,

Thank you so much for your ongoing support!

The next thing we dealt with, is the implementation of Steam Achievements, to show the Steam crowd how far you have gotten already. Besides, we made some minor adjustments. In this post, you will find all changes made in update 1.03.

ACHIEVEMENTS

We have added 87 achievements to the game.

To make this happen, 33 stats and triggers were implemented in the backend.

GAME MODE

The difficulty selection is no longer available in the main menu, however you can switch game mode by doing a reset. We intended to make it impossible to switch within a running dungeon to make achievements sticking out clearly.

Difficulty is now stored in the savegame, before it was in the player prefs only.

There are some achievements connected to the chosen game mode.

VISUALS

The FPS counter is no longer visible, however the limitation to 60 FPS is still in place.

Dice rotations have been restored, after die rolls felt a bit clunky with the FPS limitation.

Your Steam name is displayed in the top right corner.

The current game mode is shown at the bottom left corner.

The winning screen now shows the game mode and stays until you click.

We've converted remaining UI Text into Text Mesh Pro to provide streamlined fonts.

BUGFIXES

A bug was fixed that led to some monsters not triggering their die animations.

Some sound effects were optimized to prevent clumping.

To make it more fail safe, we have added a confirmation in the main menu to warn you, if you are about to reset the game in order to prevent resets from happening accidentally.

We have reworked the logic of in game menues to prevent glitches that could happen while multiple menues where open at a time.

We hope that you'll like the changes and achievements. Happy hunting :)

Good luck and safe travels! Keep in mind, death is not ultimate...