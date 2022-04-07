 Skip to content

Age of Empires IV update for 7 April 2022

Age of Empires IV: Festival of Ages - Now Live!

Our first major update of 2022 is now available, bringing with it Ranked Seasons, the Content Editor beta (and Mods!), Seasonal Events, Major Balance changes, as well as a ton of quality-of-life changes to Age of Empires IV!

Celebrate alongside us in our Season One update to Age of Empires IV: Festival of Ages!

Season One Overviews

Be sure to check out our previous posts for more information on everything coming to Season One:

Welcome to the Festival of Ages!
Age of Empires IV – Season One Update Release Notes
Customize Your Battle with the Age of Empires IV Content Editor Beta!
All About Seasons in Age of Empires IV

Changed files in this update

