v1.1 Ouncer Update

Welcome to Note Brawl v1.1! In this update, you'll be able to play as a new brawler and you'll be able to play some minigames!

Ouncer

Ouncer is a character that focuses on flexibility. By switching channels he can gain a variety of effects that could help him at any point during a match. Available instantly with the brawl pass or for 800 ink in the gallery!

Mini Games

There are two available minigames accessible from the brawl screen.

Target Shot: Use the ball to shoot as many targets as possible. When you hit more, your time increases so you can try to get a higher score!

Trace Race: Follow the circle in the arena. As you fail to catch up to it, your time will steadily decrease until it's game over.

Balance Changes

As I'm still working on stabilizing the server, I'm not very confident in any characters needing massive nerfs. In this patch, I focused on improving the first three characters so that they can keep up with the rest of the roster.

Added:

Ouncer- a stance swapping flexible brawler

Buffed:

Wheelar Increased movement speed: 5 -> 5.5 Increased charge rate: 6 -> 6.5

Yummony Increased size by 20% Reworked "Eat". The range of this ability has increased, and it now has a small delay after activation. stamina cost of "Spit" decreased. Dashing no longer starts "Spit"

Skulte Increased the ability to lock a skull in place after it is summoned. Increased the lifetime of each skull by 0.5s



Nerfed:

Ampyre Decreased drain amount. 10->7



Known issues:

Light ball effect activates constantly

You can expect some balance changes in the coming days, but it will be a while before the next major update. Hop into the discord if you'd like to interact with the community, and see more regular updates!