AI War 2 update for 25 March 2022

4.007 Balance And Tuning

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.007_Balance_And_Tuning

This one has a whole heck of a lot of balance tweaks to it, in all of the DLCs (released and unreleased) as well as the base game. Big thanks to CRCGamer and Zeus on that in particular.

Daniexpert has been doing a lot of bugfixing, and Badger and I have snagged a couple of them as well. A huge mound of new DLC3 art is now complete, and more will be coming shortly. It's getting on to screenshots and trailer time, so getting that all actually in place needs to happen on my end.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

