Nightmare Reaper out of early access!

Hi everyone,

After more than 5 years, the game is finally complete!

Thank you to everyone who supported the game throughout early access, I couldn't have done this without you. The game has literally grown from your support and feedback into what I hope is a kickass game that you'll all love. We know we love playing it, which is a good sign after all this time.

Special thanks to all the beta testers in Discord. This was a major help and there's no way we could have released the game in such a solid state without you.

Support for the game won't end here. We plan on making some more patches with the feedback that I'm sure a lot of you will have. We'd also love to work on more sizable updates. We're not making promises, but we'd love to do modding, multiplayer or maybe some new game modes. That's a thing that can be discussed with you guys too.

We also have to start looking at other platforms and languages. We have a LOT on our plate and the team hasn't grown, so bear with us.

Extra news and teases

There's now a demo! Check it out.

Go play the game! Chapter 3 is nuts, the arenas are a whole game and don't even get me started with new game+...

If you're not hype enough, you can check out our sweet release trailer: https://youtu.be/cDXepl8auN0

You can also expect a wonderful Civvie video pretty soon.

And a bunch more great reviews:

JarekTheGamingDragon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGxPalKyLgw

Crob4r and DGA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMYoGpmLAwk

Screenrant: https://screenrant.com/nightmare-reaper-game-review/

Gamestar.de: https://www.gamestar.de/artikel/steam-tipp-nightmare-reaper,3379022.html

Follow @NightmareReape4 on Twitter for up-to-date news and bi-weekly previews.

Join the Discord channel for minute-to-minute updates and to chat directly with the devs.