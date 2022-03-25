Icarus Update Week Sixteen | Scorched and Frozen

After another great week we’re bringing you our 16th content update, with a new mission that takes you into the scorching desert to face a new threat.

_Now that foundation of the game is closer to were we wanted it to be at launch we can focus on bringing new content and design adjustments. One of the areas we are most excited to develop is aggressive (and later, alien) creatures that bring new challenges to players. With new challenges, we'll be providing a good basis to develop more purpose around tier 4 technologies (and beyond). Dean Hall, Gamerunner_



Beware: Scorpions

Your newest foe on Icarus is the scorpion, a territorial creature who protects their lair viciously, with a poisonous barbed tail and sharp pincers that will challenge even the most prepared players.

Scorpions drop more unique consumables to craft with, along with new food consumables with their own buffs (using the expanded meat system introduced last week). The Concealment: Recovery mission will introduce you to these creative creatures, so be careful of your step.

author: _This week we have added some slightly enlarged and morphed arachnids, it's a step towards some more interesting bespoke animal behavior and actions and the mission this week is a nod to how they might have accidentally ended up on the surface Shawn Elliott, Game Designer_

Concealment: Recovery

Collect and Destroy the Results of a Failed Experiment

//OPERATOR: Sinotai // BIOME: Desert // BACKGROUND: Sinotai has been conducting a closely guarded experiment regarding potential exotic mutation that may be deemed unethical if made public. // MISSION: Locate biological containment units and then destroy the evidence. //TERMS: Flat fee. All safety and survival concerns are the responsibility of the Contractor.

A new mission, Concealment: Recovery will introduce scorpions to our prospectors, requiring you to recover a crashed bio container that has been inhabited by these arachnids. This new risk comes with a fairly balanced reward in return, so it’s up to you to decide whether the risk matches the potential spoils.

Temperature System

For the Scorched and Frozen update we set out to make a bunch of improvements to the temperature system which is now much more dynamic and responsive to choices the player makes.

The armor you wear and the items you consume will now have a direct impact on your internal body temperature, rather than just simply affecting your resistance to external temperatures. You may notice new things like getting out of water bodies will keep your character wet for a while, and general QOL improvements to temperature related consumables, including a new recipe to craft Ice Water on your character by simply combining Ice and your trusty Thermos.

To keep you on your toes we adjusted the temperature curves of the biomes and also brought the heat afflictions up to parity with the cold afflictions, by introducing Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke and. Now, more than ever, the choices you make in these more extreme areas of Icarus can mean the difference between thriving or perishing.

We’ve taken on board a bunch of Feature Upvote submissions and other suggestions to better explain how Icarus works for new players, but they’ll be useful for seasoned prospectors too.

We’ve made made it clearer whether the Solo Talent Tree is active or not (it is deactivated whenever you play in a group but you can still spend your points and interact with it), and added labels so that you know who owns each Dropship. We’ve better explained respawning, using beds as respawn points, recovering gear and death penalties, plus added a handy link to the most recent patch notes on the title screen.

These may be small improvements (and there are more to come) but they can really help new players, so we’d like to thank you for your feedback here.

Coming Soon: Changes to Drop Timers

_Drop timers are an important mechanism to providing pressure to enhance the survival experience, but it's clear we need to make some changes to how these work. We've been investigating how we can make these changes to better support the game Dean Hall, Gamerunner_

We have been working on changes to how drop timers work to better balance the game for all players. We need to have a real world time when we can delete the data from our servers, as it would progressively make the system unmanagable if we keep that data forever. However this time could be quite long, and doesn't need to be directly linked to the length of time the drop should be to meet our design intent. The change we are investigating is to seperate these two needs out, having an overall real-time limit that is quite generous (say 90 days) after which the drop may be deleted, and a seperate in-game timer that meets design objects, varying per drop to add pressure.

In addition we are also investigating how to bring in "insurance" as a gameplay element, as there have been excellent suggestions from the community how to implement this in a fun and interesting way.

We don't have a fixed timeframe for both these additions yet, as they will require careful testing, but we will have more to either say or show for next weeks update.

Detailed Change Log: