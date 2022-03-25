v1.4 Autofeeder & Rebalanced Gameplay

Hello Fishtankers,

This update for Fish & Bubbles is much needed! I've recently begun looking at the quality of gameplay and in my opinion it was low, to get just a few fish you would have to wait potentially hours, and for this I needed to adjust it right away!

Gameplay Rebalancing

The feel I was going for wasn't achieved in the original logic so I've made the following adjustments, and have tested them out and I'm very happy with the results!!

All prices of fish are 50% of what they used to be

Guppy 25 (was 50)

Vivid Guppy 50 (was 100)

Goldfish 75 (was 150)

Puffer 125 (was 250)

The Air Pump has been lowered in price

Sm. Air Pump 250 (was 500)

Fish have up to three chances to increase hunger per game tick (bumping it to 1-3x hunger RNG)

The game's tick rate has been decreased from 30 seconds to 18 seconds (speeds up gameplay)

Autofeeder Item

Coming in at the price of 350gp, the autofeeder,

Feeds your fish every 12 secs so they don't go hungry.

This helps with sustaining larger tanks and providing easier funds for smaller tanks who are casually playing to rack up coins.

Evenly places flakes above the tank so that your fish are dispersed throughout the tank for better visuals.

Happy tanking,

d4rkd0s