Splinters of Regret update for 25 March 2022

Update for March 24, 2022

Update for March 24, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Splinterers!

We have uploaded our first update build of Splinters of Regret since we started Early Access! How exciting!

Here are some new things we added:

  • New Level: Welcome to our new lava level that's currently in progress!
  • New attacks: You'll notice that there's an extra feature to our single-attack ability. While we plan to have it stand alone in the future, feel free to experiment with the sword!
  • Enemy waves: When you enter an enemy area, you'll notice that you'll be facing waves of them before the firewalls will drop.
  • Main Character Update: We got the one-and-only protagonist in the game! No longer will you be playing as a silhouette.

This update also comes with some necessary bugs and quality of life fixes.

Thanks for supporting us, and we can't wait until the next update!

