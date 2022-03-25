Update for March 24, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8435059 · Last edited 25 March 2022 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi Splinterers!

We have uploaded our first update build of Splinters of Regret since we started Early Access! How exciting!

Here are some new things we added:

New Level: Welcome to our new lava level that's currently in progress!

New attacks: You'll notice that there's an extra feature to our single-attack ability. While we plan to have it stand alone in the future, feel free to experiment with the sword!

Enemy waves: When you enter an enemy area, you'll notice that you'll be facing waves of them before the firewalls will drop.

Main Character Update: We got the one-and-only protagonist in the game! No longer will you be playing as a silhouette.

This update also comes with some necessary bugs and quality of life fixes.

Thanks for supporting us, and we can't wait until the next update!