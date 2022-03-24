bug fixes

-refactored pm 10,5,13 - all base class is pm10 - for not dependent on fps dig function

-error domesticated fields:milk,honey,wool,eggs - adding holds constantly - added flag tile_loaded

-gui panel mixers resizing fix

-gui panel pobj resizing fix

-gui panel epoch allowed elements - resizing fix

-pobj panel fixed correct icon for mixer, free, machine work

-build 42 rought stone flower - build underground error - fixed

changes

-all pmachines in game to start require only pTool element in amount 50 - game balancing

that way some machines will be easy accessible at the beginning of game. Just make sure you have tool

element in dropzone and you can place machines on map

-permadeath pobj panel change to very simple black border with name



additions:

-pmachines- all pm in game have dig area squares to let you know what they will dig