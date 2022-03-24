Patch v1.082

--- Gameplay Changes ---
-Tailory production increased roughly by 10%
-Each soldier costs 1 weapon instead of 2, and 1 wooden weapon now costs 2 timber instead of 1
-Reduced the time woodcutters take to chop logs into timber
-Reduced the time woodcutters take to plant trees
-Reduced the time stonecuttters take to cut rocks
--- Bug Fixes ---
-Lobby messages are no longer deleted when the contents reach 10 messages
-Treasury no longer sometimes displays coins of other players
-Fixed units behaving chaotically when ordered before the last order was finished
-Fixed AI destroying its mines when they are out of ores
-Trees are properly cleared when building orchards
--- Graphics Changes ---
-Added several missing animations to female serfs
Changed files in this update