Patch v1.082

--- Gameplay Changes ---

-Tailory production increased roughly by 10%

-Each soldier costs 1 weapon instead of 2, and 1 wooden weapon now costs 2 timber instead of 1

-Reduced the time woodcutters take to chop logs into timber

-Reduced the time woodcutters take to plant trees

-Reduced the time stonecuttters take to cut rocks

--- Bug Fixes ---

-Lobby messages are no longer deleted when the contents reach 10 messages

-Treasury no longer sometimes displays coins of other players

-Fixed units behaving chaotically when ordered before the last order was finished

-Fixed AI destroying its mines when they are out of ores

-Trees are properly cleared when building orchards

--- Graphics Changes ---

-Added several missing animations to female serfs