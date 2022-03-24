 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lords of Solgrund update for 24 March 2022

Patch v1.082

Share · View all patches · Build 8434173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--- Gameplay Changes ---
-Tailory production increased roughly by 10%
-Each soldier costs 1 weapon instead of 2, and 1 wooden weapon now costs 2 timber instead of 1
-Reduced the time woodcutters take to chop logs into timber
-Reduced the time woodcutters take to plant trees
-Reduced the time stonecuttters take to cut rocks

--- Bug Fixes ---
-Lobby messages are no longer deleted when the contents reach 10 messages
-Treasury no longer sometimes displays coins of other players
-Fixed units behaving chaotically when ordered before the last order was finished
-Fixed AI destroying its mines when they are out of ores
-Trees are properly cleared when building orchards

--- Graphics Changes ---
-Added several missing animations to female serfs

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 1550651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.