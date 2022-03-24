v 1.0.1 Patch #4

fixed:

--In the economy panel, troop costs now have a minus (graphic bug)

--Corrections in Ukrainian localization

--It is no longer possible to peek at the number of cities in other countries in the technology panel

--Fixed war declaration event

--Fixed disappearance of countries and random transfer of their cities and soldiers to you (now for sure)

Changes:

--The move has been heavily optimized and accelerated. The speed of the move depends on the number of countries on the map. The fewer countries on the map, the more you will feel the changes in optimization

--Bots will seek to declare war on a border state if they have 20% more troops.

--Ayeke archer experience has been reduced from 50% to 30%. The population has been reduced from 1000 to 200

New:

--Added a new unit - militia. Appears during the war in every city. The number depends on the population in the city. Maximum squad size - 5000

--Now you can open a diplomacy window with another country not only by clicking on the capital, but also on any city