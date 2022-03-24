Version 0.112 Brings Big Workshop Improvements, Undo/Redo, and More!

Let's start with the changelist on this one, because it's another long one:

Added new Featured Vehicles section. These are chosen based on themes every 1-2 weeks (depending on my schedule). See below for more details on the first 2 themes...

Steam Workshop Updating is now available. You have to subscribe to your vehicle and load it in-game before you can update it (from the Browse Vehicle menu).

Undo and Redo added to build mode. Z is undo. Shift+Z is redo. Remembers 32 actions.

Increased the vehicle palette to 32 from 16.

Increase max inputs to 24 (aka 12 axes) from 16. Need to expand the UI to see them.

Added the option to add small text that always shows over the controls (should help with Steam Workshop control confusion if used correctly). Saved in the vehicle file.

Added the creator name to vehicle when they are uploaded to Steam Workshop (in the vehicle file itself), and it shows when you load the vehicle.

Improved rope collisions and reduced minimum node distance to 2 (from 4).

Fixed Slider not working on Magnets.

Made Control+Arrow Keys move parts by 1/4 the normal rate.

Made mirror mode work on both sides when moving parts.

Increased camera ceiling significantly and made shadow distance increase when camera is higher.

Sped up shadowed dust drawing.

Added options to disable dust shadows and collisions.

Made markers more visible from far away.

Made the chain links have some slight movement instead of only rotation (more realistic/satisfying).

Made the socket stiffer and have a smaller range (and less glitchy I think).

Updated the plow/deep plow/scoop cost/mass, particularly the XL variants.

Tilde (~) now reverses through the part categories (was shift+tab, but Steam prevented that).

Fixed mirror mode not working on 6-way minis (and some other similar cases) when near the center line.

Increased max vehicle name length to 25 (from 20).

Development has been going very well this week, and I finished version 0.112 well ahead of schedule. Undo/Redo was a much-requested feature, and Workshop Updating was also quite necessary. Got lots of good tweaks and improvements along with those, but the Feature Vehicles section is the big bonus for this version.

The Featured Vehicles is something that I really wanted to get in, as it gives more reasons for people to create interesting builds with a purpose. The community has been pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the game in quite a few ways, but many of those have centered on magnets and causing as much destruction as possible. With the slider option for magnets finally working, I'm sure we'll see even crazier magnetic-builds, but I'm hoping that the Featured Vehicles will provide more long-term variety to the types of vehicles we see. I picked 12 vehicles that I enjoyed trying out in the past couple weeks as the initial set, but going forward the vehicles will be chosen based on more specific themes.

NEXT THEME: 3-STAR DRACO

The first focused theme will be on Draco and achieving 3-stars in Play mode. You can target any of the 3 modes, and enter as many times as you like, but I'm looking for cool vehicles that make it (relatively) easy/fun to get 3-stars. To enter your vehicle for consideration, just submit a new vehicle to the Workshop with the Origin set to Featured. Please let everyone know what mode to play on in your description (and strategy if it's not obvious), and you should use the new control text field to explain the controls if they're not easy.

I'm doing a relatively short timeframe for this theme, but future ones may have a longer deadline. The deadline will be Wednesday, March 30th for entries. On April 1st I'll check out all the submitted vehicles and choose my favorites. I'm not sure how many vehicles I'll pick as "winners", but it'll be a multiple of 4 (and probably no more than 16). We'll see how this goes for 2-3 themes before committing to a consistent timeframe.

With these features in, I now get to move on to the structure editor. It's a pretty big task, so I don't have any real estimate for how long it'll take. At the very least I'll post again next week with the results of this week's theme and announce the next theme.