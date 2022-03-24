Spring Cleaning Update 2022

There's nothing creeps enjoy more than swapping out swords for brooms and sweeping up the barracks. Fortunately for us, that means it's time to enjoy the fruits of their janitorial efforts as today's patch opens the windows and doors of Dota for the Spring Cleaning Update for 2022 — focused on bug fixes and a passel of quality-of-life improvements.

You can head over to the Spring Cleaning Update page to peruse some featured highlights — like improvements to Aghanim's tooltips, Muting Controls, Shop Searches, and Demo Hero mode — or dig into the full list of changes.

Plus, don't miss all the other springtime action unfolding as the DPC Tour continues the march towards the next Major. Tune in daily for high-level Dota that showcases established powerhouses along with future stars competing around the globe.