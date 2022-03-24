 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 24 March 2022

Spring Cleaning Update 2022

There's nothing creeps enjoy more than swapping out swords for brooms and sweeping up the barracks. Fortunately for us, that means it's time to enjoy the fruits of their janitorial efforts as today's patch opens the windows and doors of Dota for the Spring Cleaning Update for 2022 — focused on bug fixes and a passel of quality-of-life improvements.

You can head over to the Spring Cleaning Update page to peruse some featured highlights — like improvements to Aghanim's tooltips, Muting Controls, Shop Searches, and Demo Hero mode — or dig into the full list of changes.

Plus, don't miss all the other springtime action unfolding as the DPC Tour continues the march towards the next Major. Tune in daily for high-level Dota that showcases established powerhouses along with future stars competing around the globe.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for German, English, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Crystal Dryad
  • Modified Economy Item: Flight of the Undying Light
  • Modified Economy Item: Hearts of Misrule
  • Modified Economy Item: Crimson Hearts of Misrule
  • Modified Economy Item: The Magus Cypher
  • Modified Economy Item: Powdersled Rookera Sign
  • Modified Economy Item: Radiant Conqueror Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Radiant Conqueror Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Radiant Conqueror Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Radiant Conqueror Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Radiant Conqueror Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Radiant Conqueror Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Emerald Subjugation
  • Modified Economy Item: Powdersled Rookery
  • Modified Economy Item: Radiant Conqueror
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Predator Card Pack - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: APU King of Kings Card Pack - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Army Geniuses Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Army Geniuses Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Army Geniuses Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Army Geniuses, Season 4, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Army Geniuses, Season 4, #2
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BOOM Esports, Season 4, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BOOM Esports, Season 4, #2
  • New Economy Item: UD VESSUWAN Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: UD VESSUWAN Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: UD VESSUWAN Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - UD VESSUWAN, Season 4, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - UD VESSUWAN, Season 4, #2
  • New Economy Item: The Apes E-Sport Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: The Apes E-Sport Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: The Apes E-Sport Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - The Apes E-Sport, Season 4, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - The Apes E-Sport, Season 4, #2
  • New Economy Item: Dandelion Esport Club Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Dandelion Esport Club Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Dandelion Esport Club Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Dandelion Esport Club, Season 4, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Dandelion Esport Club, Season 4, #2
  • New Economy Item: iG.Vitality Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: iG.Vitality Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: iG.Vitality Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - iG.Vitality, Season 4, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - iG.Vitality, Season 4, #2
  • New Economy Item: Winter Bear Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Winter Bear Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Winter Bear Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Winter Bear, Season 4, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Winter Bear, Season 4, #2
  • Modified Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Powdersled_Rookery

English Localization

  • DOTA_Item_Charge_Description: (%s1 Charge)
  • DOTA_Item_Charge_DescriptionPlural: (%s1 Charges)
  • DOTA_Item_Charge_Full: (Full - %s1 Charges)
  • DOTA_Toast_BountyStart: {i:bounty_duration} minutes to complete starts now!
  • DOTA_Toast_BountyReminder: You have {i:bounty_reminder} minutes left!
  • DOTA_Hero_Selection_RandomConfirm_AutoConfirm: Your hero selection will auto-confirm in {d:confirm_seconds_remaining} seconds.
  • report_communication_abuse_desc: They were abusive over a communication channel (text or voice).They were abusive over a communication channel (text or voice). This option does not consume one of your reports remaining.
  • report_communication_abuse_desc_enemy: They were abusive over All Chat.They were abusive over All Chat. This option does not consume one of your reports remaining.
  • DOTA_TeamEdit_Error_CannotRename: This team has been renamed recently. It will be able to be renamed again in {i:time_remaining} days.
  • Notification_AllHeroChallenge: You completed the all hero challenge for {g:dota_hero_name:completed_hero_id} in {d:attempts} matches! Your next hero is {g:dota_hero_name:next_hero_id}.
  • DOTA_CrateRecycle_Description: Add {d:required_items} {s:current_tier_name_short} items to receive 1 random {s:next_tier_name_short} item.
  • DOTA_RequestCoach_PlayerRankRequirement: At least {d:required_coach_higher_stars} stars higher rank than you (if you are calibrated for ranked)
  • DOTA_BecomeCoach_PlayerRankTooHigh: Coaches must be at least {d:required_coach_higher_stars} stars higher in rank than players. Immortals can coach anyone.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_Grimstroke_Damage_On_Soul_Chained: Deal <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> damage to enemies that are under the effect of <font color='#ffffff'>Soulbind</font>.Deal <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> damage with your team to enemies that are under the effect of <font color='#ffffff'>Soulbind</font>.
  • WeekendTourney_PlusPrize: Championship prize: {d:weekendtourney_prize_shards} shards per player
  • DOTA_HUD_Gold_Among_Heroes: among {d:num_heroes} heroes
  • KillEaterEvent_Underlord_KillsAfterDarkRift: Dark Rifts Leading To KillsAllied Kills Using Fiend's Gate
  • DOTA_Plus_ProfileCard_TimeRemainingDays: {i:days_left} days remaining
  • DOTA_Plus_ProfileCard_TimeRemainingHours: {i:hours_left} hours remaining
  • DOTA_Plus_ProfileCard_TimeRemainingMinutes: {i:minutes_left} minutes remaining
  • DOTA_Wins_Singular: 1 Win
  • DOTA_Wins_Plural: {d:hero_wins} Wins
  • DOTA_Losses_Singular: 1 Loss
  • DOTA_Losses_Plural: {d:hero_losses} Losses
  • DOTA_BattleReport_GameCount: {d:games} Games
  • DOTA_BattleReport_RoleHeroCount: {d:role_hero_count} Heroes
  • DOTA_Profile_LeaguePassCount: {d:league_pass_count} Tournament Passes
  • DOTA_AHC_TotalAttemptsValue: {d:challenge_total_attempts} Games
  • DOTA_AHC_EquivalentWorldAverageValue: {d:challenge_average_total_attempts} Games
  • DOTA_AHC_BestFullChallengeValue: {d:best_full_challenge} Games
  • DOTA_AHC_FullChallengeAverageValue: {f:2:full_challenge_average} Games
  • DOTA_TrophyCount: {d:trophy_count} Trophy
  • DOTA_TrophiesCount: {d:trophy_count} Trophies
  • DOTA_TrophyCount_Number: {d:trophy_count}
  • DOTA_TrophyCount_NoNum: Trophy
  • DOTA_TrophiesCount_NoNum: Trophies
  • DOTA_TrophyDetails_PointsPerLevel: Earn {d:trophy_points_per_level} Trophy Points each time this levels up.
  • DOTA_TrophyPlusProfileXP: +{d:trophy_xp} Trophy Points
  • DOTA_PendingInvitesTooltip_1: 1 outstanding invite
  • DOTA_PendingInvitesTooltip_N: {d:pending_invite_count} outstanding invites
  • DOTA_Chat_ChannelMemberCount_Singular: 1 Member
  • DOTA_Chat_ChannelMemberCount_Plural: {d:channel_member_count} Members
  • DOTA_Chat_Tip_Toast: {s:tipper} has tipped {s:recipient} {i:amount} Battle Points!
  • DOTA_Chat_InvitingWithPartyFinder: Sending {d:partyfinder_invite_count} invite(s) via Party Finder.
  • dota_popup_tip_player_title: Tip Player {i:tip_amount} Battle Points
  • DOTA_Custom_Game_Lobby_Count: {d:lobby_count} lobby
  • DOTA_Custom_Game_Lobby_Count_Plural: {d:lobby_count} lobbies
  • DOTA_Custom_Game_Friend_Lobbies_Alert: You have {d:friend_count} friend with an open game lobby.
  • DOTA_Custom_Game_Friend_Lobbies_Alert_Plural: You have {d:friend_count} friends with open game lobbies.
  • DOTA_Custom_Game_Tooltip_Subscribers: {d:subscriber_count} subscriptions
Heroes

  • Skywrath Mage: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Shield/of/the/Scion

Abilities

  • Counterspell: Added new attribute shard radius with value of 900
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute shard spell damage reduction pct with value of 10
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute shard bonus aura range with value of 300
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute shard bonus spell damage reduction pct with value of 30
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute scepter cooldown reduction with value of 3.0
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor_change/value with value of 7
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor_change/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute shard bonus chance with value of 10
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute shard debuff duration with value of 6.0
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute shard damage reduction with value of 20
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute brain sap damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bane_2
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 1.5
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/brain_sap_damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/brain_sap_damage/special_bonus_unique_bane_2 with value of +200
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_abilitycooldown/value with value of 0
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_abilitycooldown/special_bonus_unique_bane_8 with value of 3
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/value with value of 550
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_secondary_target_heal_pct/value with value of 25
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_secondary_target_heal_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute fiend grip tick interval with value of 0.5
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute fiend grip mana drain with value of 5
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bane_9
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute abilitychanneltime with value of 6.0 6.0 6.0
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bane_3
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute fiend grip damage with value of 70 110 150
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiend_grip_tick_interval with value of 0.5
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiend_grip_mana_drain/value with value of 5
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiend_grip_mana_drain/special_bonus_unique_bane_9 with value of +5
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/abilitychanneltime/value with value of 6.0 6.0 6.0
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/abilitychanneltime/special_bonus_unique_bane_3 with value of +5
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiend_grip_damage with value of 70 110 150
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown/value with value of 45
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_incoming_illusion_damage/value with value of 200
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_incoming_illusion_damage/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Bloodrage: Added new attribute shard max health dmg pct with value of 2
  • Bloodrage: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Blood Mist: Added new attribute AbilityValues/thirst_bonus_pct with value of 50
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute shard regen reduction pct per stack with value of 10
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute shard bonus damage per stack with value of 5
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute shard stack duration with value of 7.0
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute shard burst radius with value of 650
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute shard burst damage per stack with value of 60
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute shard burst move slow pct with value of 40
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute shard burst slow duration with value of 2.0
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute shard max stacks with value of 7
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fissure: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 2.0
  • Fissure: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fissure: Added new attribute shard aftershock stun duration pct with value of 50
  • Fissure: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fissure: Added new attribute shard free pathing linger duration with value of 1.0
  • Fissure: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cleave_pct/value with value of 40
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cleave_pct/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cleave_starting_width/value with value of 150
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cleave_starting_width/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cleave_ending_width/value with value of 360
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cleave_ending_width/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cleave_distance/value with value of 650
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cleave_distance/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Echo Slam: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_move_speed/value with value of 100
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_move_speed/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_rate/value with value of 1.0
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_rate/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_pct/value with value of 75
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Swiftslash: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute shard bonus spell damage with value of 10
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute shard bonus break distance with value of 400
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute shard bonus targets with value of 2
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Sacred Arrow: Added new attribute scepter radius with value of 500
  • Sacred Arrow: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sacred Arrow: Added new attribute scepter starstorm target pct with value of 50
  • Sacred Arrow: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Leap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/aoe with value of 300
  • Leap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/aoe_damage with value of 150
  • Leap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/aoe_slow with value of 30
  • Leap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/aoe_duration with value of 2.5
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/value with value of 300
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/value with value of 150
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_slow_pct/value with value of 30
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_slow_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_slow_duration/value with value of 2.5
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_slow_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_charges/value with value of 1
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_charges/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute shard souls per kill with value of 2
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute shard crit pct with value of 190
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute shard fear duration with value of 0.5
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute shard bounce radius with value of 750
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute shard bonus illusion damage with value of 40
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute shard total hits with value of 2
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Juxtapose: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pushback_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pushback_duration/value with value of 0.5
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_vision_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_vision_duration/value with value of 5
  • Phase Shift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_range_bonus/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Phase Shift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_range_bonus/value with value of 200
  • Rot: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Rot: Removed attribute scepter rot radius bonus with value of 225
  • Rot: Added new attribute scepter rot radius bonus with value of 225
  • Rot: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Rot: Added new attribute scepter rot regen reduction pct with value of 25
  • Rot: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dismember: Removed attribute scepter regen pct with value of 5
  • Dismember: Added new attribute shard regen pct with value of 5
  • Dismember: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 5.0
  • Dismember: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Hex: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_shadow_shaman_7
  • Shackles: Added new attribute shard bonus cast range with value of 125
  • Shackles: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Shackles: Added new attribute shard ward count with value of 4
  • Shackles: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Shackles: Added new attribute shard ward duration with value of 7
  • Shackles: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Shackles: Added new attribute shard ward spawn distance with value of 100
  • Shackles: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute shard pct chance with value of 18
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute shard target count with value of 3
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute shard damage with value of 150
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute shard move slow pct with value of 50
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute shard slow duration with value of 1.5
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute shard search radius with value of 900
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Reincarnation: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute scepter aura radius with value of 1200
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Reincarnation: Removed attribute aura radius tooltip scepter with value of 1200
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute scepter attack speed with value of 75
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute scepter move speed pct with value of 25
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute shard skeleton count with value of 3
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute shard bonus charges with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute shard fear duration with value of 2
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute shard consecutive siphon duration with value of 3
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Warcry: Added new attribute shard passive armor with value of 5
  • Warcry: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Warcry: Added new attribute shard radius with value of 1200
  • Warcry: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Static Remnant: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Overload: Added new attribute shard activation radius with value of 750
  • Overload: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Overload: Added new attribute shard activation charges with value of 3
  • Overload: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Overload: Added new attribute shard activation duration with value of 12
  • Overload: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Overload: Added new attribute shard manacost with value of 150
  • Overload: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Overload: Added new attribute shard cooldown with value of 30
  • Overload: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Overload: Added new attribute shard attack speed bonus with value of 40
  • Overload: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_move_distance/value with value of 700.0
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_move_distance/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_epicenter_pulse_damage_bonus/value with value of 20
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_epicenter_pulse_damage_bonus/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Tree Volley: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Tree Volley: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Tree Volley: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Tree Volley: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Tree Volley: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Tree Volley: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Tree Volley: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Nimbus: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Nimbus: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Nimbus: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Nimbus: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Nimbus: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Nimbus: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Nimbus: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute shard amp duration with value of 5.0
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute shard bonus radius with value of 75
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute shard bonus damage with value of 75
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 1.0
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute shard bonus cast range with value of 100
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Vengeance Aura: Removed attribute illusion damage out pct with value of 100
  • Vengeance Aura: Added new attribute scepter illusion damage out pct with value of 100
  • Vengeance Aura: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Vengeance Aura: Removed attribute illusion damage in pct with value of 100
  • Vengeance Aura: Added new attribute scepter illusion damage in pct with value of 100
  • Vengeance Aura: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Vengeance Aura: Added new attribute scepter illusion ms bonus pct with value of 12
  • Vengeance Aura: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_6
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute shard bonus explosion with value of 20
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute shard bonus explosion with value of 20
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute shard self movement speed slow pct with value of 75
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Gale Force: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1000
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Windrun: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_blind/0 with value of 40
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_blind/value with value of 40
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_blind/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Voodoo Switcheroo: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Voodoo Switcheroo: Added new attribute attack speed reduction with value of 30
  • Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute armor reduction with value of 4
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute wake damage limit with value of 200
  • Cloak and Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_multiplier/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pct_damage/0 with value of 5
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pct_damage/value with value of 5
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pct_damage/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_radius with value of 1000
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_drag_speed with value of 175
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pull_rotate_speed with value of 0.1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/value with value of 1000
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_drag_speed/value with value of 175
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_drag_speed/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_pull_rotate_speed/value with value of 0.1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_pull_rotate_speed/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Laser: Removed attribute splash pct with value of 100
  • Laser: Added new attribute splash pct with value of 100
  • Laser: Added new attribute scepter bonus cast range with value of 200
  • Laser: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Laser: Added new attribute scepter reduction pct with value of 10
  • Laser: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Laser: Added new attribute scepter bounce radius with value of 700
  • Laser: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 475
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute damage with value of 25
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 0.4
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute knockback distance with value of 475
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute knockback duration with value of 0.4
  • Death Seeker: Added new attribute ethereal duration with value of 2.5
  • Death Seeker: Added new attribute magic resistance reduction with value of 25
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_aoe/value with value of 450
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_aoe/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_movement_speed_pct/value with value of 10
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_movement_speed_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 7.0
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute linked shard ability with value of beastmaster_hawk_dive
  • Blink: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/0 with value of 125
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/value with value of 125
  • Blink: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_duration/0 with value of 1.75
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_duration/value with value of 1.75
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_aoe/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_aoe/value with value of 300
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute shard ward count with value of 2
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute shard bonus range with value of 400
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Time Walk: Removed attribute radius scepter with value of 350
  • Time Walk: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Time Walk: Added new attribute radius scepter with value of 350
  • Time Walk: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Time Walk: Added new attribute shard bonus range with value of 400
  • Time Walk: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Nether Ward: Removed attribute spell damage reduction with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute spell damage reduction with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute shard ward bonus cast range with value of 350
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute shard damage pct from ward with value of 70
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_factor_tooltip/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Blur: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 10
  • Blur: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Blur: Added new attribute scepter cooldown with value of 10
  • Blur: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Blur: Added new attribute scepter fade duration with value of 0.75
  • Blur: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute shard min silence duration with value of 1.5
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute shard max silence duration with value of 3.5
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute shard bonus max traps with value of 4
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute shard bonus vision with value of 125
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Trap: Removed attribute trap radius with value of 400
  • Trap: Added new attribute max traps with value of 5 8 11
  • Trap: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_6
  • Trap: Removed attribute trap duration with value of 5.0
  • Trap: Added new attribute trap fade time with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Trap: Removed attribute trap bonus damage with value of 250 300 350
  • Trap: Added new attribute movement speed min with value of 30
  • Trap: Removed attribute movement speed min with value of 30
  • Trap: Added new attribute movement speed max with value of 60
  • Trap: Removed attribute movement speed max with value of 60
  • Trap: Added new attribute trap duration tooltip with value of 5
  • Trap: Removed attribute trap max charge duration with value of 4
  • Trap: Added new attribute trap bonus damage with value of 250 300 350
  • Trap: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_3
  • Trap: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Trap: Added new attribute trap max charge duration with value of 4
  • Trap: Added new attribute shard min silence duration with value of 1.5
  • Trap: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Trap: Added new attribute shard max silence duration with value of 3.5
  • Trap: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Trap: Added new attribute shard bonus max traps with value of 4
  • Trap: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Trap: Added new attribute shard bonus vision with value of 125
  • Trap: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_armor_reduction/value with value of 1
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_armor_reduction/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_building_dmg_pct/value with value of 40
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_building_dmg_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_max_stacks/value with value of 3
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_max_stacks/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute shard search radius with value of 325
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute shard attack radius with value of 500
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute shard mana cost reduction with value of 50
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute shard hex duration with value of 1.75
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Shadow Wave: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Overclocking: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Overclocking: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Overclocking: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Overclocking: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Split Earth: Added new attribute shard radius increase with value of 75
  • Split Earth: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Split Earth: Added new attribute shard max count with value of 3
  • Split Earth: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Split Earth: Added new attribute shard secondary delay with value of 5
  • Split Earth: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Wrath of Nature: Removed attribute kill damage duration with value of 50
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute kill damage duration with value of 50
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute scepter cooldown with value of 60
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute scepter min entangle duration with value of 2
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute scepter max entangle duration with value of 3.8
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Open Wounds: Changed ability duration from 8 to 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_health_as_damage_pct with value of 2
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/infest_duration_scepter/value with value of 5.0
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/infest_duration_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_rate_scepter/value with value of 1.25
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_rate_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen_pct_scepter/value with value of 100
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen_pct_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute scepter bonus health with value of 275
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Wall of Replica: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Skeleton Walk: Added new attribute shard skeleton count with value of 2
  • Skeleton Walk: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Sproink: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Sproink: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sproink: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sproink: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sproink: Added new attribute attack targets with value of 3
  • Sproink: Added new attribute bonus attack range with value of 200
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_permanent_wisp_count/value with value of 3
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_permanent_wisp_count/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 3.0
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute shard movement slow pct with value of 40
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute shard hero damage heal pct with value of 50
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute shard creep damage heal pct with value of 10
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_hp_restore_pct/value with value of 35
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_hp_restore_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_mana_restore_pct/value with value of 25
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_mana_restore_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown/value with value of 20
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cast_range/value with value of 125
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cast_range/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/0 with value of 100 120 140 160
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/value with value of 100 120 140 160
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage/0 with value of 6 7 8 9
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage/value with value of 6 7 8 9
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/value with value of 550
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_miss_chance/value with value of 80
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_miss_chance/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Spinner's Snare: AbilityValues/root_duration increased from 3 to 4 (+1)
  • Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/formation_delay with value of 2.0
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_reduction_pct/value with value of 35
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_reduction_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_stun_duration/value with value of 1.0
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_stun_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown_reduction/value with value of 5.0
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown_reduction/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • The Swarm: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 2
  • The Swarm: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Geminate Attack: Added new attribute shard beetle search range with value of 1200
  • Geminate Attack: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Geminate Attack: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Time Lapse: Removed attribute cast range tooltip scepter with value of 500
  • Time Lapse: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Liquid Frost: Added new attribute tick rate with value of 1
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_napalm_on_attack_chance_pct/value with value of 50
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_napalm_on_attack_chance_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Divine Favor: Changed ability sound from Hero_Jakiro.DualBreath.Cast to Hero_Chen.TestOfFaith.Target
  • Dispersion: Changed ability cooldown from 7 to 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0
  • Dispersion: Added new attribute shard dagger damage with value of 300
  • Dispersion: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Dispersion: Added new attribute shard dagger cooldown with value of 7.0
  • Dispersion: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Infernal Blade: Added new attribute shard ministun duration with value of 1.2
  • Infernal Blade: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Infernal Blade: Added new attribute shard bonus stun duration with value of 1.8
  • Infernal Blade: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Infernal Blade: Added new attribute shard bonus damage with value of 150
  • Infernal Blade: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Doom: Added new attribute scepter duration with value of 22.0
  • Doom: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_doom_7
  • Doom: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute shard attack speed reduction with value of 20
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_7
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute scepter mana cost reduction pct with value of 50
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_damage/value with value of 200
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_break_duration/value with value of 4.0
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_break_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_spell_immune_duration/value with value of 2.0
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_spell_immune_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_enrage_duration/value with value of 1.5
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_enrage_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Homing Missile: Added new attribute shard delay with value of 1.0
  • Homing Missile: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Homing Missile: Added new attribute shard radius with value of 725
  • Homing Missile: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 15
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute scepter range with value of 600
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute shard range with value of 600
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute scepter bounce count with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute shard bounce count with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute shard attack damage pct with value of 50
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute shard permanent int steal amount bonus with value of 2
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute permanent int steal range with value of 925
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute permanent int steal amount with value of 2
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute scepter damage bonus with value of 140
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute scepter damage radius with value of 400
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute shard mana capacity steal with value of 5
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute shard movement speed pct with value of 60
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Sanity's Eclipse: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute shard radius with value of 700
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute shard movement speed pct with value of 20
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute shard attack speed with value of 60
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute shard duration with value of 5.0
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Drunken Brawler: AbilityValues/movespeed increased from -25 to 25 (+50)
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute linked shard ability with value of brewmaster_void_astral_pulse
  • Demonic Cleanse: Removed attribute AbilityValues/max_slow with value of 100.0
  • Demonic Cleanse: Removed attribute AbilityValues/min_slow with value of 20.0
  • Chaos Bolt: Added new attribute shard bonus cast range with value of 300
  • Chaos Bolt: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Chaos Bolt: Added new attribute shard illusion duration with value of 6.0
  • Chaos Bolt: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute shard root time with value of 1.0
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute shard by tree root time with value of 2.0
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute shard damage with value of 200
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute shard tree movement bonus pct with value of 15
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute shard cooldown with value of 10
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fire Shield: Removed attribute multicast bloodlust aoe with value of 1000
  • Fire Shield: Added new attribute multicast fireshield aoe with value of 1000
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ignite: Added new attribute ignite multicast aoe with value of 1400
  • Flesh Golem: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Flesh Golem: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 90
  • Flesh Golem: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 35.0
  • Flesh Golem: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Telekinesis: Added new attribute shard max land distance bonus pct with value of 85
  • Telekinesis: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Telekinesis: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction pct with value of 30
  • Telekinesis: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Telekinesis: Added new attribute shard teammate throw delay with value of 0.5
  • Telekinesis: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fade Bolt: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Fade Bolt: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute shard buff duration with value of 1.5
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute shard movement speed bonus with value of 25
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute shard attack speed bonus with value of 50
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute shard radius with value of 450
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Impale: Removed attribute cooldown upgrade with value of 7
  • Impale: Added new attribute impale damage with value of 100 160 220 280
  • Impale: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nyx_2
  • Impale: Removed attribute impale damage with value of 100 160 220 280
  • Impale: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nyx_2
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute burrow aoe with value of 300
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute damage reflect pct with value of 100
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nyx
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute damage reflect pct with value of 100
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nyx
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_magic_resist_reduction/0 with value of 17
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_magic_resist_reduction/value with value of 17
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_magic_resist_reduction/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_debuff_duration/value with value of 4.0
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_debuff_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_movement_speed_bonus/value with value of 25
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_movement_speed_bonus/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Burrow: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Burrow: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Burrow: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Burrow: Removed attribute impale burn range increase pct tooltip with value of 75
  • Burrow: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Burrow: Added new attribute impale bonus cast range with value of 525
  • Burrow: Removed attribute mana burn burrow range tooltip with value of 1050
  • Burrow: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Burrow: Added new attribute mana burn bonus cast range with value of 450
  • Burrow: Removed attribute impale burrow range tooltip with value of 1225
  • Burrow: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Burrow: Added new attribute impale cooldown reduction with value of 7.0
  • Burrow: Removed attribute impale burrow cooldown tooltip with value of 7
  • Burrow: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Burrow: Added new attribute carapace radius with value of 300
  • Burrow: Removed attribute carapace burrow range tooltip with value of 300
  • Burrow: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute shard heal pct with value of 5
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Soul Assumption: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Added new attribute shard hp restoration pct with value of 35
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Added new attribute shard cooldown with value of 60
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Added new attribute shard manacost with value of 125
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Silent as the Grave: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Silent as the Grave: Added new attribute movespeed bonus with value of 20
  • Tether: Removed attribute AbilityValues/spell_lifesteal with value of 10
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_spell_lifesteal/value with value of 10
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_spell_lifesteal/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Spirits: Added new attribute scepter slow pct with value of 15
  • Spirits: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Spirits: Added new attribute scepter slow duration with value of 0.3
  • Spirits: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_spell_amp/value with value of 10
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_spell_amp/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_spell_lifesteal/value with value of 10
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_spell_lifesteal/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Depth Shroud: Added new attribute radius with value of 300
  • Split Shot: AbilityValues/damage_modifier_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_medusa_2 increased from 10 to 12 (+2)
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute scepter mana cost with value of 30
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute scepter mana cost with value of 25
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute shard max stacks with value of 5
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute shard movement slow with value of 25
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute shard movement slow duration with value of 2.0
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_bonus_duration/value with value of 1
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_bonus_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Horn Toss: Added new attribute horn toss slow pct with value of 100
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_width/0 with value of 250
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_width/value with value of 250
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_width/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_range/0 with value of 1400
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_range/value with value of 1400
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_range/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration/0 with value of 5
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration/value with value of 5
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_erupt_time/0 with value of 1.5
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_erupt_time/value with value of 1.5
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_erupt_time/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_slow_pct/0 with value of 50
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_slow_pct/value with value of 50
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_slow_pct/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor_pct/0 with value of 50
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor_pct/value with value of 50
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor_pct/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_erupt_damage_pct/value with value of 50
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_erupt_damage_pct/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Flamethrower: Added new attribute move slow pct with value of 30
  • Flamethrower: Added new attribute building dmg pct with value of 40
  • Flamethrower: Added new attribute debuff linger duration with value of 2.0
  • Hairball: Added new attribute radius with value of 700
  • Hairball: Added new attribute quill stacks with value of 2
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute move slow with value of 40
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute turn rate slow with value of 0
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute turn rate slow with value of 0
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute aghs shard move slow with value of 40
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute aghs shard damage with value of 60
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute aghs shard depth with value of 300
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter with value of 8
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_cooldown_reduction_pct with value of 50
  • Ancient Seal: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Shield of the Scion: New skywrath_mage_shield_of_the_scion
  • Aphotic Shield: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/curse_shard_slow_bonus/value with value of 10
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/curse_shard_slow_bonus/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Earth Splitter: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_creep/0 with value of 0.5
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_creep/value with value of 0.5
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_creep/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_hero/0 with value of 4
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_hero/value with value of 4
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_hero/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_duration/0 with value of 15
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_duration/value with value of 15
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Duel: Added new attribute scepter damage reduction pct with value of 50
  • Duel: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Duel: Added new attribute scepter cooldown reduction with value of 20.0
  • Duel: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/absorb_amount/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Fire Remnant: Changed abilitychargerestoretime from 38.0 to empty value
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute shard radius with value of 600
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute shard damage per second with value of 45
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute shard charge radius with value of 400
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute shard bonus charges with value of 4
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute shard vision radius with value of 375
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_count_bonus/value with value of 3
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_count_bonus/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_interval_reduction/value with value of 25
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_interval_reduction/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Metamorphosis: Changed duration from 36/40/44/48 to 35/40/45/50
  • Terror Wave: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Terror Wave: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Terror Wave: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Terror Wave: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Terror Wave: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Terror Wave: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sun Ray: Added new attribute shard move slow pct with value of 12
  • Sun Ray: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • False Promise: Added new attribute shard fade time with value of 0.15
  • False Promise: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Mischief: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Mischief: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Roll Up: Changed ability damage from 200 to 0/0/0/0
  • Roll Up: Added new attribute rollup bounce duration with value of 0.75
  • Shadow Realm: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Cursed Crown: Added new attribute shard delay reduction with value of 1
  • Cursed Crown: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Cursed Crown: Added new attribute shard bramble amount with value of 4
  • Cursed Crown: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Cursed Crown: Added new attribute shard spawn radius with value of 175
  • Cursed Crown: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Dark Portrait: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Dark Portrait: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dark Portrait: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dark Portrait: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dark Portrait: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dark Portrait: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dark Portrait: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ink Swell: Added new attribute shard bonus damage pct with value of 40
  • Ink Swell: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Ink Swell: Added new attribute shard heal pct with value of 40
  • Ink Swell: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spear of Mars: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 7
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute shard trail duration with value of 10.0
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute shard trail radius with value of 200
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute shard dps with value of 35
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute shard move slow pct with value of 20
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute shard debuff linger duration with value of 2.0
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute shard interval with value of 0.5
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute scepter movement slow pct with value of 30
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute scepter movement slow duration with value of 1.0
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute scepter bonus damage with value of 75
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Resonant Pulse: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute shard knockback distance with value of 250
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute shard knockback duration with value of 0.3
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute shard stun duration with value of 1.4
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute shard bonus point blank dmg pct with value of 85.0
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute airtime scepter bonus with value of 3.5
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute scepter channel time with value of 1.0
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute scepter heal with value of 60 90 120
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute airtime scepter bonus with value of 3.5
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute miss rate with value of 60
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute scepter heal with value of 60 90 120
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute miss rate with value of 60
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/value with value of 10.0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Blast Off!: Added new attribute shard bonus cast range with value of 300
  • Blast Off!: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Blast Off!: Added new attribute shard stun duration with value of 1.75
  • Blast Off!: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Reactive Tazer: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_damage/0 with value of 300
  • Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_damage/value with value of 300
  • Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_damage/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Minefield Sign: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Arctic Burn: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Cold Embrace: Added new attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 4.0
  • Cold Embrace: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Cold Embrace: Added new attribute shard splinter range with value of 1200
  • Cold Embrace: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute shard magic resist with value of 40
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute shard slow pct with value of 30
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Onslaught: AbilityValues/chargeup_time reduced from 2 to 2 (0)
  • Onslaught: Removed attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2 2.6 3.2 3.8
  • Onslaught: AbilityValues/max_charge_time reduced from 2 to 1.5 (-0.5)

Items

  • Blink Dagger: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_OVERSHOOT
  • Blink Dagger: Ability cast range increased from 0 to 1200 (+1200)
  • Blink Dagger: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 960
  • Overwhelming Blink: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_OVERSHOOT
  • Overwhelming Blink: Ability cast range increased from 0 to 1200 (+1200)
  • Overwhelming Blink: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 960
  • Swift Blink: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_OVERSHOOT
  • Swift Blink: Ability cast range increased from 0 to 1200 (+1200)
  • Swift Blink: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 960
  • Arcane Blink: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_OVERSHOOT
  • Arcane Blink: Ability cast range increased from 0 to 1200 (+1200)
  • Arcane Blink: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 960
  • Voodoo Mask: Removed attribute hero lifesteal with value of 10
  • Voodoo Mask: Added new attribute spell lifesteal with value of 10
  • Voodoo Mask: Removed attribute creep lifesteal with value of 2
  • Bracer: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_strength from 5 to 5/10
  • Bracer: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_agility from 2 to 2/4
  • Bracer: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_intellect from 2 to 2/4
  • Bracer: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage from 3 to 3/6
  • Bracer: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen from 1 to 1/2
  • Bracer: Added new attribute max upgrade level with value of 2
  • Bracer: Added new attribute item base level with value of 1
  • Bracer: Added new attribute item level by game time with value of 25
  • Wraith Band: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_agility from 5 to 5/10
  • Wraith Band: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_strength from 2 to 2/4
  • Wraith Band: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_intellect from 2 to 2/4
  • Wraith Band: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed from 5 to 5/10
  • Wraith Band: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_armor from 2 to 2/4
  • Wraith Band: Added new attribute max upgrade level with value of 2
  • Wraith Band: Added new attribute item base level with value of 1
  • Wraith Band: Added new attribute item level by game time with value of 25
  • Null Talisman: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_intellect from 5 to 5/10
  • Null Talisman: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_strength from 2 to 2/4
  • Null Talisman: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_agility from 2 to 2/4
  • Null Talisman: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_mana_reduction from 4 to 4/8
  • Null Talisman: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen from 0.6 to 0.6/1.2
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute max upgrade level with value of 2
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute item base level with value of 1
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute item level by game time with value of 25
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute AbilityValues/hero_lifesteal with value of 25
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute AbilityValues/creep_lifesteal with value of 5
  • Bloodstone: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_lifesteal with value of 25
  • Eternal Shroud: Removed attribute hero lifesteal with value of 20
  • Eternal Shroud: Added new attribute spell lifesteal with value of 20
  • Eternal Shroud: Removed attribute creep lifesteal with value of 4

Units

  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HEROs to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO

