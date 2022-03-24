Update .79. Blood Moons, new Zim Types & more.

Lots of new features and fixes in this one! So strap in. Also In the effort of trying to be fancier I also made a video summary here:



For those of you who prefer to read....

Blood moons

Every 15 days in game now there will be a BLOOD MOON. The BLOOD MOON, has a significantly increased Zim spawn rate and you need to prepare in order to survive the night!!

New Zim variant: Oozers

A new type of zim is on the prowl! Oozers are slightly weaker and slower than normal Zims however they drop a toxic purple ooze on death. This ooze will taint the ground and slowly spawn zims on that tile, Even during the day!

Lightning rods

A few things have been added to help reduce the devastation of forest fires. Firstly we have added a new building, Lightning rods! They cover a large area and will direct lightning to them instead of nearby forests and structures. As well ash that is left in a burnt forest will slowly replant trees in the surrounding areas.

Combat AI reworks

Lots of little things have been added to tweak the survivor AI. One of these is survivors will now be more directly responsive when a friend is being attacked by a zim. As well survivors will give up on impossible jobs much more quickly than they used to.

Leaderboard reset!!

Breaking Mastergamings commanding grip on the top leaderboard scores. We have reset the leaderboard and put a new champion! The difficulty has changed with blood moons and the new Zim type hence the change. The next champion spot is up for grabs!

Final Thoughts

As always thank you guys so much for the continued support! More updates are still in store for Rekindling as the game grows. As always feel free to leave us a review on Steam or hop in the discord to let us know what you want to see next or even just your thoughts on the update.

Full(ish) patch notes