Expedition Zero update for 24 March 2022

Expedition Zero - Hotfix 1.01 is live

Hi everyone!

Thanks for your feedback! We've managed to identify a couple of pesky bugs that some players have encountered, and are releasing a hotfix 1.01 to address these issues.

Please make sure to udate the game so that these changes could be implemented.

Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue with the traveling system
  • Zombie AI has been fixed and they should now be moving and attacking players as intended

If you encounter any other issues, make sure to report them in our Discord server.

