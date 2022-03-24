Night Spasm Ver. 1.0.7.6 release!

Ver. 1.0.7.6

Oh boy, Night Spasm is going free to play this Friday! We're just as excited as you are (assuming you're excited too)!

Before the great day of infinite fun comes, we've prepared another update that focuses on compressing the story once again and adding some cool new visual features!

Here are the patch notes:

-Changed a lot of the game’s early dialog to better fit the main story. Conversations have once again been compressed and less wordy. The “character” of Night Spasm has been generally altered to better fit the mysterious and other-worldly atmosphere!

-Added 107 different battle backgrounds, each one with its own unique patterns and colors to make battles far more appealing to the eye!

-Colony members can now unlock the lucubration and core skill tabs. They can’t learn any exclusive core skills yet, but they can now gain core skills through other means like teaching scrolls or learning moments.

-Made some difficulty adjustments for new players and pro players. The number of enemies in a shadow encounter depends on how many party members you have in the party.

-Added the quick-scroll feature to navigate through menus quicker.

-Added a cancelation feature for the chests within the base.

-Reduced the number of shadow encounters in Region A1 and Dark Region A1.

-Reduced the amount of Rechance Failures during the Skulliton Town mission.

Yep, similar to Earthbound, we've added a colorful background to Night Spasm! But these aren't just funky random jumbles of moving swirls... those don't make any sense! Instead, we've created 107 star-like backgrounds with colorful stripe patterns, ranging from red nebulas to glistening rainbows!

Besides the backgrounds, we added some more quality of life features, like canceling chest procedures in your base. With a lot of new players coming, we've made the beginning of the game much easier and the aftermath of Chapter 1 far more challenging but rewarding!

ALSO, BIG NEWS! The Night Spasm Discord server will be up and running on March 25th as well! We've prepared chat rooms, art galleries, meme pages, you name it! We can't wait to talk to all of you wonderful fans in real-time!!

