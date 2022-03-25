Hotfix v1.5.44.147 Now Live

Hey there Action Heroes! Hotfix v1.5.44.147 is now live!

A huge thank you to all the players who submitted reports and feedback as our team worked on getting this hotfix out as soon as possible.

In this hotfix, several performance issues on the Quest headset have been addressed. Additionally, a bug impacting certain players that stopped the Old Boy achievement from being awarded has also been solved. Alongside these fixes, several other performance and minor fixes have been included.

Our team has heard player feedback loud and clear, and Bullet Hell will also be rolling back to its classic settings. For those who enjoyed the added challenge, rest assured we have some high-velocity content on the horizon!

Stay tuned for more coming to Pistol Whip this year!

Love,

Cloudhead Games