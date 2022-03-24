 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport update for 24 March 2022

Update 0.11.2 - Truck with trailer fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8433445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update provides some fixes for the TRUCK WITH TRAILER. When the player selected it for most of the tracks, the game would simply crash.

Thanks, again, for user berarma for reporting this problem!

Also, this vehicle was not available for the computer. Now, you can enjoy moments like these:

CHANGELOG

  • Added: TRUCK WITH TRAILER now available on the list of ALLOWED COMPUTER VEHICLES.
  • Fix: when selecting the TRUCK WITH TRAILER for most tracks/arenas, the game would crash.
  • Fix: when selecting the TRUCK WITH TRAILER on KAMIKAZE RACE, and PLAYER RACING WAY as REVERSE, the player would always be placed on the REGULAR racing way.
  • Fix: OPTIONS MENU now presents settings divided into tabs. Before, some items in the OPTIONS MENU would be under other items in some screen resolutions (smaller than 1920 x 1080).

Changed files in this update

TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport Windows Depot 1536741
  • Loading history…
TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport Linux Depot 1536742
  • Loading history…
TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport MAC Depot 1536743
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.