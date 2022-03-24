Update 0.11.2 - Truck with trailer fixes

This update provides some fixes for the TRUCK WITH TRAILER. When the player selected it for most of the tracks, the game would simply crash.
Thanks, again, for user berarma for reporting this problem!
Also, this vehicle was not available for the computer. Now, you can enjoy moments like these:
CHANGELOG
- Added: TRUCK WITH TRAILER now available on the list of ALLOWED COMPUTER VEHICLES.
- Fix: when selecting the TRUCK WITH TRAILER for most tracks/arenas, the game would crash.
- Fix: when selecting the TRUCK WITH TRAILER on KAMIKAZE RACE, and PLAYER RACING WAY as REVERSE, the player would always be placed on the REGULAR racing way.
- Fix: OPTIONS MENU now presents settings divided into tabs. Before, some items in the OPTIONS MENU would be under other items in some screen resolutions (smaller than 1920 x 1080).
Changed files in this update