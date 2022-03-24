Smintheus in Ukrainian Indie Games Bundle

Hey everybody!

Long time no see. As most of already aware of, my country is experiencing difficult times now. It's pretty tough, but fortunately for me not really critical. I'm staying home, safe and sound, away from the major events... hoping for the best!

Anyway...

Yesterday Smintheus became part of Ukrainian Indie Games Bundle #2. If you wish to support indie developers, then feel free to purchase this bundle full of wonderful games.

Link to the Bundle!

That's not it! This announcements also comes with the update:

Couple of minor bug fixes

Fixed major bug which under certain circumstances allowed players to have infinite life points

Fixed major bug where certain options were not taken into account after game restart

I'm planning to work on achievements - some of them don't have icon yet and probably add more music tracks in future.

Best Regards,

Henrik