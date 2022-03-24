 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Smintheus update for 24 March 2022

Smintheus in Ukrainian Indie Games Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 8433177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody!

Long time no see. As most of already aware of, my country is experiencing difficult times now. It's pretty tough, but fortunately for me not really critical. I'm staying home, safe and sound, away from the major events... hoping for the best!

Anyway...

Yesterday Smintheus became part of Ukrainian Indie Games Bundle #2. If you wish to support indie developers, then feel free to purchase this bundle full of wonderful games.

Link to the Bundle!

That's not it! This announcements also comes with the update:

  • Couple of minor bug fixes
  • Fixed major bug which under certain circumstances allowed players to have infinite life points
  • Fixed major bug where certain options were not taken into account after game restart

I'm planning to work on achievements - some of them don't have icon yet and probably add more music tracks in future.

Best Regards,
Henrik

Changed files in this update

Smintheus Content Depot 600201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.