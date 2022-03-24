Patch Version 1.1

Version: 1.1

• Bug Fix: There were some checks and balances that caused certain trophies to not trigger.

• Bug Fix: Used Cars delivered notification always popped up

• Bug Fix: Collector Car parking spots shared unique identifiers which caused them to be placed on top of each after editing a lot and then reloading the game

• Bug Fix: Optimization of some code

• Bug Fix: Sometimes a repair job losses it parts, there is now code to handle this situation. The job will still get completed.

• Bug Fix: Couldn’t sell a car back to CarHuHu if your money was below $0 and the car was selling for the wrong price

• Bug Fix: An error occurred when a mechanic tried to work on a job but there was not job to work on

• Added list view for CarHuHu

• Added sales notification toggle for each dealership

• Added notifications toggle for trade-ins

• Added auto renew toggle for ads

• Added auto fill for Gas Stations and Car Washes

• Added Xbox One and Generic Gamepad controller support

• Added L1 R1 to control the tabs in the browser and business screens

• In-game Web Browser now shows the current Consumer Spending Rate

• Reworked how a customer reviews upgrades. The more upgrades you have the better chance of a positive review.

• Increased Snack Shack capacity to 1500

• Disasters now have their own popups

• Police Helicopter…