Let’s Get Ready To Rumble! WCBM2 Update 0.5.0

Hey Future Boxing Managers,

We’re getting ready to bring the fight home to you, and while the team is bobbing and weaving, getting the ring ready, they've landed several hits and knocked out some updates!

We’ve created a brand new Rounds subsystem! This means:

Fights now go up to 10 rounds

Three judges score each round

Each judge has their own criteria for scoring, so keep that in mind!

Between rounds:

Players can choose one out of four items to patch up their boxer.

Players can also select the boxer’s tactic for the following round.

If all ten rounds are played, a scoreboard will show all scores.

The boxer with the highest score: WINS

If tied, there will be a rematch

With the closed beta coming to an end, the fun won’t stop, but we got tons of great feedback to help get the game into fighting shape. Speaking of fights, we’ve made some improvements to the fight system:

Fight system improvements:

Reworked boxer fight animation system

Boxer animations now properly match their actual state

Boxers now only punch when they aren’t already doing something else

Boxer’s Jabs and Hooks now have different probabilities and costs

Boxers now play tired animation when low on stamina

Blocking and Dodging now also cost stamina

Both are also properly shown above boxers' heads

Dodges and Misses are now properly separated

A Miss occurs when the attacker’s accuracy fails

A Dodge occurs when the defender’s dodge succeeds

Rebalanced:

Tactic effects reworked for balance and engagement

Boxers HP and other stats

Rewards from fights and tournaments

Thought that was all? Well, think again! Check out some of the other changes we’ve implemented:

Updated Fight Scene graphics

New VFX

New Lighting

Options UI Reworked

Fixed settings not saving properly

Fixed some settings not working

Improved usability and navigability

Added several new Daily Events

Mouse control implemented in several UIs

These are only a small fraction of the fixes and updates we’ve been working on. No, seriously, it’s like so many fixes… I’m pretty sure we can wrap the list around the world twice and still have a little leftover! Yet we are super excited at the progress we are making and can’t wait to share WCBM2 with you. Stay tuned for more updates, and send us some funny boxing memes to keep the devs sane, please ^_^!