Devblog 16

I have decided to start doing weekly updates again. This decision is mainly because the casino update took 2 months to make, and I feel that working on an update for that long without community feedback makes it more difficult to improve TasteMaker.

The downside of weekly updates is that there’s only so much that I can get done in a week. This means that the updates will be smaller.

New Menu system

I believe that the sandbox mode felt a bit dull to a lot of people because there is no real goal or progression. This update will introduce a new menu system that will hopefully tackle this issue.

The new menu looks more like a techtree. You can unlock dishes by serving other dishes. For example: To unlock burgers, you must serve a total of 500 pieces of bread and 500 steak.

I hope that this system makes the game more fun and I’m looking forward to your feedback.



The new menu system

Price change reintroduced

Reading the feedback on the casino update. Most people were not very happy with the removal of changeable prices. After giving it some thought, I agree with this criticism and I have decided to add it back in.

Bug fixes