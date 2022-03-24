Update 0.20: First Major Update Avaible!

Greeting Strategists!
First of all, thanks for the great support you are giving to the game and the great help you have provided by providing your ideas/suggestions as well as bugs in the game, without you I could not have achieved many of the improvements that I add in this update.
Finally, the first big update of the game is available, I adapted the development plans of the game to be able to offer you in this update what you requested the most and I hope you enjoy this first big update as much as I did making it for you. I worked hard so that the wait for the update was as short as possible, to allow access to the improvements you want as soon as possible.
Below is the list with all the content of this major update:
New features/content:
- First Campaign: Fate of Hellas
- New Economic Resource: Food
- Added System to allow Steal Resources from Killed Enemies Slaves
- Added custom/improved GUI for each Civilization
- Added 2 New Epics Maps: (3)Gaugamela Plains, (4)Crossing the Border
- Added New Music System that plays different music according to the chosen civilization
- Added 25 New Songs for Game Music
- Added XP system for Healers/Magicians/Supports Units
- Added Preview Icons System for a lot of Buildings and Units
- Improved Behavior for Healers/Magicians/Supports Units
- Added New Cheats and Remove Cheats Codes(includes some cheats requested for community)
- Added New Animations to Allow use Bearers Units on Horses
- Added Optimized Farm System
- Improved Icons for all Weapons
- Added New Language: Italian
- Added Population Cost icon and adjust position
- Added Food to Statistics
- New Icon for Roman Dogs
- Added more time to wait users in Multiplayer matches when they lags before kicking it from game
- Added Video System for Game Cinematics
Bug/Error Correction:
- Improved Farm System to Fix a lot of random crashes of the game
- Improved Font System to Fix some random crashes of the game
- Fixed Critical Bug in the Skill of Spartan Javelin that knocked down allied troops when used
- Fixed Egyptian Bearer Unit Spell that may cause crashes
- Fixed Walk Animation for Roman War Dogs
- Fixed Recruit of the Persian Mercenary in Republic Rome Garrison
- Fixed Bug that not show the amount of Food produced in Farms
- Fixed Bug in the Weapon Appareance Spell in Egyptians Assault Camp
- Fixed some German texts
- Fixed some Spanish texts
- Fixed Formation Radious of Roman War Dogs
- Fixed Text Adjust in Crew Panels
- Fixed Text Adjust when Buildings are under construction
- Fixed Statistics Bug that not calculate properly the amount of resources of each player
- Fixed Formation Radious for Mercenaries
- Fixed Bug that not show XP Panel on some Special Units
- Fixed Some Spells Indicator that not appears
- Changed Default Formation in Bearers Units
Balance:
- Adjust some incorrect prices of researchs
- Now Persian General requires research to recruit
- Added & adjusted Food cost for units
- Militian Invisibility Spell now has 5 Sec more of activity, from 15 sec to 20
- Beastpriest Panther Spell now has 240 sec of recharge time, from 120 sec to 240
- Adjusted some units spells to make it more balanced
Below is a list of updated hotkeys and cheats in the game, including all new additions.
Important Hotkeys and Cheats(Avaible Now on Game):
Hotkey Guide:
Production Queues:
- CTRL + Unit to Produce -> Add 5 Units to Production Queue
Save Camera Positions:
- CTRL + F2 - F5 -> Save Camera Position
- F2 - F5 -> Access to previous save camera positions
Groups:
- CTRL + 0 - 9 -> Save selection in a group
- SHIFT + 0 - 9 -> Add current selection to previous saved group
- SHIFT + left-click on the required unit -> Removes a unit from the saved
group
- 0 - 9 -> Access to previous saved groups
Order Queue:
- SHIFT + List of Orders -> Assign different orders to the units selected
Camera Rotation:
- Mouse Mid Button + Move -> Rotate the camera
- INSERT -> Rotate camera in one way
- REPAG -> Rotate camera in the other way
- NUMPAD 5 -> Reset camera position
Pause:
- SPACE -> Pause ON/OFF
Cheats List:
Enter these cheats codes in the Chat form by press ENTER.
- ilovecheats -> Enable Cheats
- infinites -> Infinites Resources
- fastbattle -> Instant Production & Research
- inmortals -> Units & Buildings become inmortals
- mightheroes -> All heroes get maximum level
- removeflags -> Remove Fog of War
- massacre -> Killed units not dissappear
- richness -> Add 50K of all resources
- addflags -> Restore Fog of War
- slowbattle -> Remove instant Units & Buildings production
- unmortals -> Remove inmortality from Units & Buildings
- peace -> Killed units disappear again
I hope you like this first of many great updates and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.
Official Discord of the game: Link
Changed files in this update