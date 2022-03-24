Update 0.20: First Major Update Avaible!

Greeting Strategists!

First of all, thanks for the great support you are giving to the game and the great help you have provided by providing your ideas/suggestions as well as bugs in the game, without you I could not have achieved many of the improvements that I add in this update.

Finally, the first big update of the game is available, I adapted the development plans of the game to be able to offer you in this update what you requested the most and I hope you enjoy this first big update as much as I did making it for you. I worked hard so that the wait for the update was as short as possible, to allow access to the improvements you want as soon as possible.

Below is the list with all the content of this major update:

New features/content:

First Campaign: Fate of Hellas

New Economic Resource: Food

Added System to allow Steal Resources from Killed Enemies Slaves

Added custom/improved GUI for each Civilization

Added 2 New Epics Maps: (3)Gaugamela Plains, (4)Crossing the Border

Added New Music System that plays different music according to the chosen civilization

Added 25 New Songs for Game Music

Added XP system for Healers/Magicians/Supports Units

Added Preview Icons System for a lot of Buildings and Units

Improved Behavior for Healers/Magicians/Supports Units

Added New Cheats and Remove Cheats Codes(includes some cheats requested for community)

Added New Animations to Allow use Bearers Units on Horses

Added Optimized Farm System

Improved Icons for all Weapons

Added New Language: Italian

Added Population Cost icon and adjust position

Added Food to Statistics

New Icon for Roman Dogs

Added more time to wait users in Multiplayer matches when they lags before kicking it from game

Added Video System for Game Cinematics

Bug/Error Correction:

Improved Farm System to Fix a lot of random crashes of the game

Improved Font System to Fix some random crashes of the game

Fixed Critical Bug in the Skill of Spartan Javelin that knocked down allied troops when used

Fixed Egyptian Bearer Unit Spell that may cause crashes

Fixed Walk Animation for Roman War Dogs

Fixed Recruit of the Persian Mercenary in Republic Rome Garrison

Fixed Bug that not show the amount of Food produced in Farms

Fixed Bug in the Weapon Appareance Spell in Egyptians Assault Camp

Fixed some German texts

Fixed some Spanish texts

Fixed Formation Radious of Roman War Dogs

Fixed Text Adjust in Crew Panels

Fixed Text Adjust when Buildings are under construction

Fixed Statistics Bug that not calculate properly the amount of resources of each player

Fixed Formation Radious for Mercenaries

Fixed Bug that not show XP Panel on some Special Units

Fixed Some Spells Indicator that not appears

Changed Default Formation in Bearers Units

Balance:

Adjust some incorrect prices of researchs

Now Persian General requires research to recruit

Added & adjusted Food cost for units

Militian Invisibility Spell now has 5 Sec more of activity, from 15 sec to 20

Beastpriest Panther Spell now has 240 sec of recharge time, from 120 sec to 240

Adjusted some units spells to make it more balanced

Important Hotkeys and Cheats(Avaible Now on Game):

Hotkey Guide:

Production Queues:

CTRL + Unit to Produce -> Add 5 Units to Production Queue

Save Camera Positions:

CTRL + F2 - F5 -> Save Camera Position

F2 - F5 -> Access to previous save camera positions

Groups:

CTRL + 0 - 9 -> Save selection in a group

SHIFT + 0 - 9 -> Add current selection to previous saved group

SHIFT + left-click on the required unit -> Removes a unit from the saved

group

group 0 - 9 -> Access to previous saved groups

Order Queue:

SHIFT + List of Orders -> Assign different orders to the units selected

Camera Rotation:

Mouse Mid Button + Move -> Rotate the camera

INSERT -> Rotate camera in one way

REPAG -> Rotate camera in the other way

NUMPAD 5 -> Reset camera position

Pause:

SPACE -> Pause ON/OFF

Cheats List:

Enter these cheats codes in the Chat form by press ENTER.

Enter these cheats codes in the Chat form by press ENTER. ilovecheats -> Enable Cheats

infinites -> Infinites Resources

fastbattle -> Instant Production & Research

inmortals -> Units & Buildings become inmortals

mightheroes -> All heroes get maximum level

removeflags -> Remove Fog of War

massacre -> Killed units not dissappear

richness -> Add 50K of all resources

addflags -> Restore Fog of War

slowbattle -> Remove instant Units & Buildings production

unmortals -> Remove inmortality from Units & Buildings

peace -> Killed units disappear again

I hope you like this first of many great updates and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

Official Discord of the game: Link