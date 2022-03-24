 Skip to content

Zoey: My Hentai Sex Doll update for 24 March 2022

New update (v0.26) - Sex part 1 continues, new dialogues, new actions

CLOSE ALPHA - Update 0.26
The closed alpha is only available to Patrons at the moment.
Hello Lewd Tribe!

This update was mainly focus on continuing the sex part 1 with new dialogues and events!

What's New?

Sex part
I will not enter into the details to let you discover the new dialogues and actions that has been integrated, tell us what you think about it!

  • NEW > Around 20 new dialogues has been integrated!

  • NEW > New toy action.

  • NEW > Zipper action.

  • IMPROVEMENT > Some dialogues have been improved!

  • IMPROVEMENT > Spanks now requires less clicking than bunny.

  • FIX > Bunny not removed bug fixed.

  • FIX > beads 3 choices bug fixed.

Free Mode

  • FIX > Mouth not changing with button has been fixed.

  • FIX > Pink hair not changing has been fixed.

  • IMPROVEMENT > A shine effect is now visible on accessories (rings, piercings, earrings).

VN part

  • FIX > On some poses, Zoey was cut on the left and right, it's now fixed.

As usual, please provide your feedback on Discord and share the news about the update!
Please remember that the Closed Alpha is only available to Patrons!

Zoey: My Hentai Sex Doll Content Depot 1716171
