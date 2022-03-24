New update (v0.26) - Sex part 1 continues, new dialogues, new actions

Share · View all patches · Build 8432624 · Last edited 24 March 2022 – 16:59:17 UTC by Wendy



CLOSE ALPHA - Update 0.26

The closed alpha is only available to Patrons at the moment.

Hello Lewd Tribe!

This update was mainly focus on continuing the sex part 1 with new dialogues and events!

What's New?

Sex part

I will not enter into the details to let you discover the new dialogues and actions that has been integrated, tell us what you think about it!

NEW > Around 20 new dialogues has been integrated!

NEW > New toy action.

NEW > Zipper action.

IMPROVEMENT > Some dialogues have been improved!

IMPROVEMENT > Spanks now requires less clicking than bunny.

FIX > Bunny not removed bug fixed.

FIX > beads 3 choices bug fixed.

Free Mode

FIX > Mouth not changing with button has been fixed.

FIX > Pink hair not changing has been fixed.

IMPROVEMENT > A shine effect is now visible on accessories (rings, piercings, earrings).

VN part

FIX > On some poses, Zoey was cut on the left and right, it's now fixed.

As usual, please provide your feedback on Discord and share the news about the update!

