KEO update for 24 March 2022

Major Update: Matchmaking, Queues, Private Match, New Map!

Share · View all patches · Build 8432574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have a Major Update for you guys that will include different stuff:

⚔️NEW Matchmaking System⚔️

No more separate queues, all players join the same queue and vote for map/gamemode!
This way you guys will be able to find more people in the lobbies and also will be able to experience different gamemodes

💥NEW Map Campgrounds🏎️

We are introducing a new TDM (Team Deathmatch) map: "Campgrounds" in a 3vs3 format!
Some of the old folks might recognize this, we loved it so much that we had to implement it properly into this major update!

🆓Steam Giveaway🚀

Thanks to our cooperation with Steam we are able to run a worldwide giveaway for KEO!
The giveaway will run from the 24th of March 2022 ( 6 PM GMT ) to the 27th of March 2022 ( 6 PM GMT )
During the giveaway, you are invited to join our Discord Server ( https://discord.gg/N79GFnRdrN ), help new players (if you are an old fan of KEO), enjoy the game!
The users that will get the game during these days will be able to keep it forever without limitations!
This is not a Demo weekend, it's a proper Giveaway!

Play While You Wait🔫

Players may now access Garage or play in Junkyard while waiting in Queue.
Thanks to this improvement you will still be able to change your settings or just warm up while playing against a Bot

🔒Private Match additional Settings⚙️

The Creator of a Private Match can now change the map/gamemode while players are waiting in the lobby

🪛Other Fixes🔩
  • Fixed some binding issues with certain keys
  • Minor fixing
Follow us on our Socials:

DISCORD
TWITTER
REDDIT
INSTAGRAM
FACEBOOK
YOUTUBE
TIKTOK
TWITCH

