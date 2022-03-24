Expedition Zero is Out Now!

Hey everyone,

The time has finally come and Expedition Zero is now available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1247570/Expedition_Zero/

Watch the release trailer

Fight or Hide

Face the dreadful monsters and find a way to defeat them in this survival horror game set in the anomaly zone somewhere deep within the northern forests. Reveal the secrets of the lost expedition and your mysterious enemy. It’s either hunt or be hunted.

Survive

Monsters are not the only threat to you. Deal with lack of resources, extreme temperatures, and snowstorms. Loot and craft useful tools that will help you on your quest to survive.

Explore The Unknown

Explore the corrupted forest to uncover the dark truth about the top-secret research expedition and its experiments.

Thank you so much for your continued feedback that we got during our latest playtests and demos! We hope you will enjoy playing Expedition Zero as much as we enjoyed developing it!

