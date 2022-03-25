Version 0.4.1

Here we have a large update introducing an in-game shop, only asking for in-game currency, to give you more to use to Defend from Candyland!

So, let's see whats in this new update!

Miss Applebee

Miss Applebee runs the new store that has been added to Defend from Candyland! Those Apples you have been collecting by defending from the onslaught of candy, use those to purchase upgrades for your existing trees. You can improve the damage of the trees you have or the slow effect of the bannana trees. As well as this, there are new trees that you can purchase to help you in your heroic fight against Candyland!

Boreal Tree

This is the Boreal Tree. It creates an area of cold designed to slow down all candies that try to pass through the snow. This will effect all of the candies within its range at the same time!

Pollen Trap

This is the Pollen Trap. Another tree that effects all the candies within its range at the same time. The high pollen count that this tree gives off causes all the sweets, except one, to stop and sneeze! Delaying the sweets some more!

Do you have an idea for a type of tree you would like to see added? Let us know over on Discord!