Patch 1.0.5

Here we are again, releasing a new update where we fix some of the issue you were reporting!
Please keep those suggestions coming. Some of you will recognize changes in this patch that you have proposed yourself!
Thanks for playing Ignited Steel! See you soon!
[1.0.5] - 2022-03-24
Added
- New enemy squad generation system.
Changed
- Layout changes in some levels for sector 1.
Fixed
- Fixed soft-lock caused by mechas heating up from fire tiles.
- Solved that prevented "Forbidden Support" contract from giving a
reward when completed.
- 'Enlistment' achievement no longer triggers only after player defeat.
- Issues related with locked pilots and weapons which have their unlock
bound to achievement triggering.
Known issues
- Tooltips appear out of display bounds at certain screen resolutions.
- Certain UI elements overlap each other at 1440p screen resolution.
