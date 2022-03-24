Patch 1.0.5

Here we are again, releasing a new update where we fix some of the issue you were reporting!

Please keep those suggestions coming. Some of you will recognize changes in this patch that you have proposed yourself!

Thanks for playing Ignited Steel! See you soon!

[1.0.5] - 2022-03-24

Added

New enemy squad generation system.

Changed

Layout changes in some levels for sector 1.

Fixed

Fixed soft-lock caused by mechas heating up from fire tiles.

reward when completed. 'Enlistment' achievement no longer triggers only after player defeat.

Issues related with locked pilots and weapons which have their unlock

bound to achievement triggering.

Known issues