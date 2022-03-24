V0.30.0.4 ~ 24.03.2022 ~ Unity 2020.3.14f1 on nightly

Features:

Added 8 new stone building pieces.

The mod manager now can create Simple Mods (Asset and XML mods) or Complex Mods (Code mods) presets. Those are interchangeable and merely different starting points for making mods.

Changes:

Added the current unity version to the game version.

Small updates to the mod xml loader.

Added a failsafe for removing buildings that do not exist anymore (removing a mod).

Added a failsafe for removing items being cooked if the result does not exist anymore (removing a mod).

Added a failsafe for removing ingredients being cooked that does not exist anymore (removing a mod). Only works with cooking operations started after this patch and requires GameplayData.RunFailsafesOnLoad to be enabled.

Added a failsafe for removing items that do not exist anymore (removing a mod)requires GameplayData.RunFailsafesOnLoad to be enabled.

Added a failsafe that hides cookbook recipes that uses or creates missing items.

Added feedback when uploading mods, will automatically open the mod on the workshop on your browser unless you disable it in gameplay options.

Bugfixes:

Fixed XML and asset bundle mods loading even when disabled.

Improved the error message when attempting to access a non existing skill (new recipe that uses a skill that was not added)

The mod manager window now automatically refreshes when adding/deleting a mod

Deleting a mod also deselects it.

Translation:

UINotificationDeletedByMods;$$0$$ entities were deleted due to missing definitions

UIDoNotOpenWorkshopModPopup;Do not automatically open Workshop item update/upload popup