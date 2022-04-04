Version 1.3.0: The Story of Plip

Hail and well met, tournament fans!

I am very excited to announce the release of a new major update for Tourney: v1.3!

This update includes a brand new scenario called "The story of Plip". It begins with a small RPG preamble in which you control squire Plip as he prepares for his first tournament. Then, depending on your actions in this section, you will then be able to play through one of 2 alternative narrative scenarios - which one you get is determined by your actions in the RPG!

There are a bunch of extra goodies in this release to compliment RPG story section and scenarios, so here is a complete run down:

Story of Plip micro-RPG and 2 scenario endings

Additional music tracks for the RPG section

A new grand statue decoration building

3 new achievements

This release is the first major content release for this year, but work on the next update will get underway shortly. If you want to see the current roadmap you can see in this public Trello board: https://trello.com/b/awbRyFXI/tourney-milestones

That's it for now! Happy jousting :)