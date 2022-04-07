 Skip to content

Europa Universalis IV update for 7 April 2022

1.33.3 France Hotfix now LIVE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Today we released a small hotfix for Europa Universalis IV addressing a few crash issues as well as some Out of Sync problems in multiplayer games.

According to all our testing, save files from 1.33.2 should be compatible, but it's never a guarantee. You can read how to revert your game version here!

As always, please report any issues in our bug report forum or submit a support ticket. Thank you!

1.33.3 Patchnotes
###################

Usermodding

###################

Other

  • Fixed game crash when mod doesn't have MAX_WARSCORE defined.

###################

Bugfixes

###################

  • Game crash after trying to use Draft Transport Ships options when at full naval capacity.
  • Game crash when hovering the mouse over a huge amount of ship stacks.
  • Fixed OOS related with death of rulers being also leaders.

_Known issues:

  • There is an issue whith random crashes in multiplayer for MacOS. If you experience this - a bug report would be helpful
  • There are still some unidentified Out of Sync problems in multiplayer. If you experience them please submit a bug report._

