1.33.3 France Hotfix now LIVE!

Hello!
Today we released a small hotfix for Europa Universalis IV addressing a few crash issues as well as some Out of Sync problems in multiplayer games.
According to all our testing, save files from 1.33.2 should be compatible, but it's never a guarantee. You can read how to revert your game version here!
As always, please report any issues in our bug report forum or submit a support ticket. Thank you!
1.33.3 Patchnotes
###################
Usermodding
###################
Other
- Fixed game crash when mod doesn't have MAX_WARSCORE defined.
###################
Bugfixes
###################
- Game crash after trying to use Draft Transport Ships options when at full naval capacity.
- Game crash when hovering the mouse over a huge amount of ship stacks.
- Fixed OOS related with death of rulers being also leaders.
_Known issues:
- There is an issue whith random crashes in multiplayer for MacOS. If you experience this - a bug report would be helpful
- There are still some unidentified Out of Sync problems in multiplayer. If you experience them please submit a bug report._
Changed files in this update