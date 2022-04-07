1.33.3 France Hotfix now LIVE!

Hello!

Today we released a small hotfix for Europa Universalis IV addressing a few crash issues as well as some Out of Sync problems in multiplayer games.

According to all our testing, save files from 1.33.2 should be compatible, but it's never a guarantee. You can read how to revert your game version here!

As always, please report any issues in our bug report forum or submit a support ticket. Thank you!

1.33.3 Patchnotes

###################

Usermodding

###################

Other

Fixed game crash when mod doesn't have MAX_WARSCORE defined.

###################

Bugfixes

###################

Game crash after trying to use Draft Transport Ships options when at full naval capacity.

Game crash when hovering the mouse over a huge amount of ship stacks.

Fixed OOS related with death of rulers being also leaders.

_Known issues: