POLITY - v1.1.1: Changelog

Changelog
[1.1.1] - 2022-03-24
Added
-Added new furniture for the Delivery Service building.
-Added a new icon: Art pieces.
-Added a notification for switching shortcuts.
-Added a new feature: Upgrading a machine will increase the speed of production, not just capacity.
-Added a new NPC quest for Banker.
Changed
-Changed the situation of IDPhone: It will exist as long as the avatar is a citizen of any country.
-Changed the look of NPCs: Curator, Janitor, Captain, Analyst, Dean, and Usher.
-Changed the look of the Order Detail: There is a “New” sign and a “Reward” section.
-Changed the look of the app of Ecitizen on IDPhone.
-Changed the pricing of Stalls and Chests.
-Changed the Gift Box UI animation.
Removed
-Removed the Jack of all trades.
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in the level UI animation.
-Fixed the bug in the Focus Mode.
-Fixed the bug in the Recycling and Disposing Panel.
-Fixed the bug in the New Skill UI animation.
-Fixed the bug in the Profile Panel.
-Fixed the bug in the mill.
-Fixed the bug in the Country Settings on the Map Screen.
-Fixed the bug in the Quest Arrow.
-Fixed the bug in the Citizens panel.
-Fixed the bug in the outdoor ambiance music.
-Fixed the bug in the Mercantile Contest Event.
-Fixed the bug in the Shop Scroll.
-Fixed the bug in the Backpack.
-Fixed the bug in the Order Board.
-Fixed the bug in the Chat button.
Working On
-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on testing new features that were added in the Governing System.
-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.
-Working on a new craft machine.
-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.
-Working on a social deduction game.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.
-Working on more UI animations.
Changed files in this update