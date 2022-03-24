POLITY - v1.1.1: Changelog

Changelog

[1.1.1] - 2022-03-24

Added

-Added new furniture for the Delivery Service building.

-Added a new icon: Art pieces.

-Added a notification for switching shortcuts.

-Added a new feature: Upgrading a machine will increase the speed of production, not just capacity.

-Added a new NPC quest for Banker.

Changed

-Changed the situation of IDPhone: It will exist as long as the avatar is a citizen of any country.

-Changed the look of NPCs: Curator, Janitor, Captain, Analyst, Dean, and Usher.

-Changed the look of the Order Detail: There is a “New” sign and a “Reward” section.

-Changed the look of the app of Ecitizen on IDPhone.

-Changed the pricing of Stalls and Chests.

-Changed the Gift Box UI animation.

Removed

-Removed the Jack of all trades.

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in the level UI animation.

-Fixed the bug in the Focus Mode.

-Fixed the bug in the Recycling and Disposing Panel.

-Fixed the bug in the New Skill UI animation.

-Fixed the bug in the Profile Panel.

-Fixed the bug in the mill.

-Fixed the bug in the Country Settings on the Map Screen.

-Fixed the bug in the Quest Arrow.

-Fixed the bug in the Citizens panel.

-Fixed the bug in the outdoor ambiance music.

-Fixed the bug in the Mercantile Contest Event.

-Fixed the bug in the Shop Scroll.

-Fixed the bug in the Backpack.

-Fixed the bug in the Order Board.

-Fixed the bug in the Chat button.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on testing new features that were added in the Governing System.

-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.

-Working on a new craft machine.

-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.

-Working on a social deduction game.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.

-Working on more UI animations.