All players now can access 0.9 public beta, if you still want to use version 0.8, please select "version0.8" branch in the beta panel.
Change Log
Added Ship physics editing tool (enabled in Developer Tools)
Added In-game super-resolution screenshot tool (enabled in developer tools)
Added Optimized rendering of fire and shells and battle effects in battles, improved frame rate
Added Optimization of anti-aircraft black cloud calculation efficiency for anti-aircraft guns
Added Optimization to improve the readability of the shipyard font
Added Localized the settings page
Added Localized the weapon properties page
Added Player can now lock on target in RTS mode and enable autopilot function
(The in-game screen capture tool supports up to 16K resolution image)
Adjusted The default black color for the tension cable
Adjusted Optimized the speed of replay mode, now the small square replay speed will be faster
Adjusted Playback mode camera smoothness
Adjusted Trajectory tracer color
Adjusted Ultra reflection mode now reflects trajectory trails
Adjusted Improved anti-aircraft accuracy of British 152mm/50 Mk26 twin turrets
Fix Tthe bug that the cfg file of Creative Workshop Telescope Mod does not work.
Fix The bug that local mods and Creative Workshop mods of the same name conflict.
Fix The bug that mod tool can't save mod
Fix The error in the description of the format of the preview image of the mod upload tool
Fix The bug that the mod preview image is completely white when it is missing.
Fix The bug that all mods cannot be loaded due to some missing mods
Fix The bug of error reporting after adjustable hull mirroring
Fix The bug of non-16:9 screenshot
Fix The problem of lagging due to water splash after the falling of the flying machine
For more updated items in detail, please visit
The update changelog for 0.9 public beta
https://steamcommunity.com/games/842780/announcements/detail/3140704028423355983
Changed files in this update