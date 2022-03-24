All players now can access 0.9 public beta, if you still want to use version 0.8, please select "version0.8" branch in the beta panel.

Change Log

Added Ship physics editing tool (enabled in Developer Tools)

Added In-game super-resolution screenshot tool (enabled in developer tools)

Added Optimized rendering of fire and shells and battle effects in battles, improved frame rate

Added Optimization of anti-aircraft black cloud calculation efficiency for anti-aircraft guns

Added Optimization to improve the readability of the shipyard font

Added Localized the settings page

Added Localized the weapon properties page

Added Player can now lock on target in RTS mode and enable autopilot function



(The in-game screen capture tool supports up to 16K resolution image)

Adjusted The default black color for the tension cable

Adjusted Optimized the speed of replay mode, now the small square replay speed will be faster

Adjusted Playback mode camera smoothness

Adjusted Trajectory tracer color

Adjusted Ultra reflection mode now reflects trajectory trails

Adjusted Improved anti-aircraft accuracy of British 152mm/50 Mk26 twin turrets

Fix Tthe bug that the cfg file of Creative Workshop Telescope Mod does not work.

Fix The bug that local mods and Creative Workshop mods of the same name conflict.

Fix The bug that mod tool can't save mod

Fix The error in the description of the format of the preview image of the mod upload tool

Fix The bug that the mod preview image is completely white when it is missing.

Fix The bug that all mods cannot be loaded due to some missing mods

Fix The bug of error reporting after adjustable hull mirroring

Fix The bug of non-16:9 screenshot

Fix The problem of lagging due to water splash after the falling of the flying machine

For more updated items in detail, please visit

https://steamcommunity.com/games/842780/announcements/detail/3140704028423355983