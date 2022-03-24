Orbital Bullet's Full release patch #3 now available!

Fraggers!

We are as trigger-happy as you are, as we released another patch for our fully released Orbital Bullet, bringing once more a lot of community-feedback, and, why not, some balancing as well!

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where you were unable to use the Jump Pad to switch circles in the Mastermind Boss Fight.

You no longer can teleport out of the boss room in the Monarch Boss fight.

Fixed another bug where the Hook Shooter in the Meat Factory (Karth) could cause the player to get stuck.

Fixed a bug where you could bump your head against a collider during the transition from one to another floor on the Jungle (Dyatus). This could cause the player getting stuck in most instances.

Fixed a bug where you could use combo chests multiple times and upgrade your weapons infinite times & generate new weapons out of it.

Fixed a few loca issues where color codes would be displayed in the skill.

Fixed the models of the Overcharge Fragment drops inside the rifts.

Fixed a bug where you could teleport during a floor transition, which caused you getting stuck.

Removed Mini Tritron spawns from enemies inside rifts, elevators and door rooms which caused sometimes weird placements and unreachable enemies.

Fixed the wall fading in the cave's elite floor.

Fixed the wrong inner circle model in the Dread Corp Space Station, preventing now an accidental spawn of a cave template.

Fixed a bug where the HUD would be visible too early in the tutorial.

Improvements / Balancing

Added a little effect the transition / teleport UI text to make them more obvious after clearing a floor.

Removed the self damage from the Upgrade „Grenade Fire“, but also reduced the chance to spawn a grenade from: Level 1: 10 -> 5 Level 2: 20 -> 10 Level 3: 30 -> 15



Once again big shoutout, and thank you for this amazing community, supporting us and helping us to improve the game further!

Please keep it up!