Orbital Bullet's Full release patch #3 now available!

Fraggers!
We are as trigger-happy as you are, as we released another patch for our fully released Orbital Bullet, bringing once more a lot of community-feedback, and, why not, some balancing as well!
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where you were unable to use the Jump Pad to switch circles in the Mastermind Boss Fight.
- You no longer can teleport out of the boss room in the Monarch Boss fight.
- Fixed another bug where the Hook Shooter in the Meat Factory (Karth) could cause the player to get stuck.
- Fixed a bug where you could bump your head against a collider during the transition from one to another floor on the Jungle (Dyatus). This could cause the player getting stuck in most instances.
- Fixed a bug where you could use combo chests multiple times and upgrade your weapons infinite times & generate new weapons out of it.
- Fixed a few loca issues where color codes would be displayed in the skill.
- Fixed the models of the Overcharge Fragment drops inside the rifts.
- Fixed a bug where you could teleport during a floor transition, which caused you getting stuck.
- Removed Mini Tritron spawns from enemies inside rifts, elevators and door rooms which caused sometimes weird placements and unreachable enemies.
- Fixed the wall fading in the cave's elite floor.
- Fixed the wrong inner circle model in the Dread Corp Space Station, preventing now an accidental spawn of a cave template.
- Fixed a bug where the HUD would be visible too early in the tutorial.
Improvements / Balancing
-
Added a little effect the transition / teleport UI text to make them more obvious after clearing a floor.
-
Removed the self damage from the Upgrade „Grenade Fire“, but also reduced the chance to spawn a grenade from:
- Level 1: 10 -> 5
- Level 2: 20 -> 10
- Level 3: 30 -> 15
Once again big shoutout, and thank you for this amazing community, supporting us and helping us to improve the game further!
Please keep it up!
Changed files in this update