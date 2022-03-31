Concordia has the Japanese language!

🎲 We are happy to announce that as of today we’re adding the Japanese language to Concordia on each platform! But that’s not all! We have also released Concordia on Nintendo in Japan! 🗾🎲

As for 1.2.3 update:

[Localization] Japanese localization added!

[Beta] Aegyptus map is now available for the Season Pass owners who enabled Beta Content in the options menu. Test away!

[Feature] In Aegyptus map Trading Posts have modified Prefect actions with animations.

[Feature] Card details are now automatically closed while details of the Forum Tile are opened.

[Feature] You can now use the "Reveal" button on the newly added Tile to reveal it before your turn ends.

[Fix] Gaius Marcellus now correctly increases the income from Mecrator action modified by Sextus Tile.

[Fix] Sextus Tile has been fixed.

[Fix] Tiles in the Bank are now correctly displayed in a situation where less than 4 remained.

[Fix] Cards are no longer highlighted after leaving the draw pile view.

[Fix] Donatus Pompeius tab and Sestersii increase has been fixed.

[Fix] We turned off some unnecessary skip buttons found in the tutorial.

[Fix] We fixed interaction with the pause menu and map focus.

[Fix] Closing the window with the undo button no longer undoes your last move.

[Fix] AI no longer crashes when there are no Cards to draw.

[Fix] Long Province names have been fixed.

[Fix] AI now uses Titus Valerius and Spurius after purchase.

[Fix] AI can now play Novius in Harbour City.

Go on and become the greatest merchant of ancient Rome! :D

