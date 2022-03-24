Update #292: Market Conditions & Stand With Us In Support of Ukraine



Update #292 was born directly from a lively and productive conversation here on the Steam boards about the System Atlas and its display of accurate or inaccurate trading conditions. To make it look good, we also dressed Update #292 in a new helmet and awesome translucent visor to boot. While we were in there, we added some clarifications to the in-game text about the thresholds at which tradaing into certain rumors -- Trade Blockade and Embargo -- can yield Reputation bonuses.

Help Us Support Ukraine

My brother Cory and I have worked closely with amazing partners in Ukraine to dream, design and create the art for our next game Cyber Knights: Flashpoint over the past 3 years. Over the years, our partnership has grown to friendship as we spent countless hours working with these wonderful and talented people.

The entire Trese Brothers team is worried for our friends, their children, their families and their country. They need our prayers, our monetary support and our voices raised in solidarity. Their country and millions of refugees are in desperate need of food, water, shelter and medical supplies. We hope you will join us in giving to some organizations trying to ease the suffering in Ukraine.

Here are a few options:

Ukrainian Red Cross

Project HOPE

Kyiv Independent

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint?

Speaking of new, new new -- if word hasn't trickled down from the tippity top of the New Boston spires, leaked below the streets and drip-drip-dripped into your safehouse, we're here to tell you about our upcoming turn-based cyberpunk heist RPG. Cyber Knights: Flashpoint will be coming to Steam in 2022 and mixes stealth, hacking and tactical combat with deep RPG elements and a unique heist system for missions. The wishlist button is calling your name, Knight. The private alpha is in full swing with over a 1,000 players, so get your cyber ready.

System Atlas Gets Lively

The accuracy of the System Atlas buy and sell information has long been a point of discussion but some recent community discussions finally bumped this up the list in priority. With Update #292, we've honored your local knowledge of an economic situation by persisting the accurate buy and sell information into the system atlas for half a year (21 weeks) after you've visited a zone.

This addresses a number of situations and assists greatly with short cycle trading where you are bouncing between nearby systems and shuttling goods.

One previously example of a case is land on a Population world and then selling them a haul of 50 Basic Medicine. The cargo is sold and then you return to space and fly back to the Industrial zone where you had picked up the Meds previously. Now, from the Industrial zone, a mere 5 days later, you have no ability to check if the Population zone still wants Basic Medicine. Or Water Purifiers -- did you already sell them some? Can't remember ...

Now the System Atlas remembers! If you have visited a zone within the last 21 weeks, the System Atlas will give accurate read out of the economic conditions there the last time you visited. This information is guaranteed to be accurate as conditions do change. However, the traders on your boat have logged the local data to the ship's data cores and you can review it at a distance.

You'll see demand and supply values adjusted correctly whenever you visit the System Atlas. If there is a type of good that is usually in demand or supply but is not currently due to the economic conditions (you sold them enough Basic Medicines, current demand has dried up) then the cargo type will be marked with a gray NA and the hover will indicate its status of currently not being bought or sold.

Finally, a notification has been added above the Buy/Sells area that indicates if you are looking at economic estimates based on the zone type or if you are looking at accurate data from the ship's data cores.

This is a big boon for traders executing shorter trading trips and triangles and greatly reduces the need to check and double-check economic conditions before leaving port. May your trades glitter!

New Visor and Helmet

Update #292 adds a new translucent visor, interjecting display over reality to help combatants and ship crew alike do their daily tasks. Looking cool, looking blue. We've also added a new helmet, hitting the milestone of 15 total hat/helmet options. Perfect for some of the combat armors, this helmet is for battle-hardened combat crew or your wing pilots.

Trading Rumor Clarifications

With this update we have improved the data displayed in the Exchange if you are making a sale and the Trade Blockade or Embargo Rumors are active. The messages there now include the specific threshold of sale value (for example, $1,500 for Embargo) before any Reputation bonuses can be gained. Small sales will not move the Rep needle, which is now nicely messaged in game.

v3.2.35 - 3/23/2022